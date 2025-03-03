Zero Zero Robotics unveils world’s first sub-250g bi-copter drone with 'lightning fast acceleration' and 'unmatched agility'

Forget DJI drones – the Falcon Mini looks like way more fun to fly

V-Copter Falcon Mini drone in flight over the ocean alongside cliff
(Image credit: Zero Zero Robotics)
  • V-Copter Falcon Mini features two tilt-rotors for "unmatched agility"
  • It follows the V-Copter Falcon from 2020 as a lighter, sub-250g model
  • 4K camera is stabilized with a 3-axis gimbal

Zero Zero Robotics has unveiled the V-Copter Falcon Mini. It looks like a beginner drone with a difference, and a compelling DJI alternative from the makers of our favorite selfie drone – the HoverAir X1 Pro – especially for people who want a longer period of flying fun.

Most drones are quad-copters in that they feature four propellers, but the V-Copter Falcon Mini is a bi-copter, meaning it has just two propellors, positioned in a V-shape above the drone's body.

The pay-off is what Zero Zero Robotics claims is "lightning fast acceleration" and "unmatched agility", compared to the likes of the DJI Mini 4K, while aerial photographers are served by a three-axis stabilized 4K camera.

We've seen this tech before in the V-Copter Falcon from 2020, but that chunkier model weighs over 700g and is in a different category of drones hit with various flight restrictions and regulations. The 'Mini' version on the other hand weighs less than 250g, which makes it a much simpler option for beginners.

Currently, this is a soft reveal on the V-Copter website and we don't have pricing info or a sales start date yet. However, you can subscribe on the website for early bird offers and the launch announcement.

V-Copter Falcon Mini drone on a black background

(Image credit: Zero Zero Robotics)

Half the propellors, twice the fun?

The V-Copter Falcon Mini's two rotors are positioned above the drone's body and, within miliseconds of the drone being engaged, tilt downwards to optimize airflow and thrust for fast and powerful acceleration.

Those twin rotors can work independently too; by tilting in opposite directions, sharp turns and precise maneuvers are possible. There's also a video on the V-Copter site showcasing the drone's flight stability, which is seemingly the fruit of real-time flight adjustments and a 0.01 rotor angle precision. Together with that three-axis gimbal, users should enjoy smooth 4K video footage.

V-Copter is also showcasing a Reverse Flight Kit, which unleashes new flight skills and tricks, including upside down flight and a reverse one foot spin – these look like a bit of fun and not for aerial shots.

The tech all sounds very impressive and has certainly piqued my interest, but is it any good? We plan to review the V-Copter Falcon Mini once it's available to find out.

Timothy Coleman
Cameras editor

Tim is the Cameras editor at TechRadar. He has enjoyed more than 15 years in the photo video industry with most of those in the world of tech journalism. During his time as Deputy Technical Editor with Amateur Photographer, as a freelancer and consequently editor at Tech Radar, Tim has developed a deeply technical knowledge and practical experience with cameras, educating others through news, reviews and features. He’s also worked in video production for Studio 44 with clients including Canon, and volunteers his spare time to consult a non-profit, diverse stories team based in Nairobi. Tim is curious, a keen creative, avid footballer and runner, and moderate flat white drinker who has lived in Kenya and believes we have much to enjoy and learn from each other. 

