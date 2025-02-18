The new Potensic Atom 2 is a DJI Mini 4K-rivaling beginner drone with impressive flight features
- Potensic's Atom 2 is an update of the Potensic Atom drone for beginners
- It costs $329, or $449 for the Fly More bundle (UK / Australia pricing TBC)
- Features include 4K HDR video, 48MP stills and 10km transmission range
We reckon the Potensic Atom is the best DJI drone alternative for most novices, and now its successor has been announced – the Potensic Atom 2. It offers an array of new features without seemingly breaking new ground, but overall it's a polished upgrade, and becomes the most obvious DJI Mini 4K rival.
Headline features include gimbal-stabilized 8K video with the option for detail-rich 4K HDR output, vertical video enhanced for social, 48MP stills, AI subject tracking, plus improved transmission range and stability of up to 10km, with Full HD / 30p live view and just 120 milliseconds latency.
With the Atom 2, Potensic has also introduced its first after-sales care service, including easy device exchanges and professional assistance, though we're not sure if this service is available with other models. This kind of customer support should provide peace of mind should you run into any issues with the Atom 2.
The Atom 2 standard bundle costs $329, while the Fly More Combo with additional batteries and charging hub costs $449 – we'll update this page when we get UK and Australia pricing. That's a small mark-up compared to the Atom, which launched at $299 / $399.
DJI's biggest drone rival (for beginners) just got better
We rate the DJI Mini 4K as the best drone for beginners, while the Mini 4 Pro is the best money-no-object option for first-time pilots. However, uncertainty remains around the prospect of a DJI drone ban in the US, and as such any viable alternative is likely to get plenty of attention. Cue the Potensic Atom 2.
On paper, the Atom 2 looks like a refined upgrade wit improved image quality, and the improvements in the sub-250g drone don't end there. It certainly looks like viable DJI Mini 4K rival, and even wants to set it sights higher.
It's equipped with a 12MP 1/2-inch Sony CMOS sensor, a brighter new f/1.8 lens, together with a 48MP stills output, plus 8K video and a new 4K HDR video mode. Potensic says an upcoming firmware update is on the way too, and it will introduce its first log video recording option. Log video color profiles are flat, and ensure you can get the most detail possible from your drone's hardware, although you'll need to edit them to get the look you want.
Other features include an AI Follow function which automatically tracks subjects to keep them in the center of the frame, while AI Night Mode "captures clear and vivid images" in low-light scenarios', says Potensic. There's also a Dolly Zoom mode, which Potensic "enables users to create cinematic shots with just a single tap, as well as panoramic photography capabilities that allow users to effortlessly capture expansive landscapes'.
We're not sure when the Atom 2 sales start date is, nor do we have our hands on a Potensic Atom 2 for testing yet. We'll be sure to update you on both fronts when the situation changes, and complete our expert review in due course. On paper at least, it offers excellent bang for buck.
