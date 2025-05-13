DJI’s new Mavic 4 Pro is an incredible camera drone, but there’s bad news for US customers

New triple-camera unit has greater range of motion than before

It can shoot 100MP stills and 6K 60fps HDR video

DJI also announced the RC Pro 2 controller with a 7-inch rotatable display

DJI has unveiled the Mavic 4 Pro, an upgraded triple-camera drone for advanced pilots seeking a versatile and high-quality aerial photography experience.

We've already tested the Mavic 4 Pro with the new RC Pro 2 remote controller that was announced at the same time, and it's quite simply the most impressive prosumer camera drone we've ever used – see our in-depth Mavic 4 Pro review.

It updates our previous favorite camera drone, the DJI Mavic 3 Pro, with a new 28mm main camera that packs a Micro Four Thirds-quality sensor and lens with an adjustable aperture, and delivers 100MP / 25MP stills and 6K 60fps HDR video with up to 16EV dynamic range.

Then there's the 168mm telephoto camera with updated 1/1.5-inch 50MP / 12.5MP sensor, plus the same 70mm mid-telephoto camera with 1/1.3-inch sensor and 48MP / 12MP stills. Both of those telephoto cameras shoot 4K 60fps HDR video, while all three cameras can shoot 4K slow-motion video up to 4x, complete with D-Log color profiles.

The camera unit of the Mavic 4 Pro has a greater range of motion than any other DJI drone – 70 degrees up and 90 degrees down. (Image credit: DJI)

The cherry on the camera cake is the versatile camera unit and gimbal, which can continuously rotate 360 degrees on the roll axis, plus it offers a 160-degree tilt range with an unmatched 70-degree upward tilt for new perspectives.

The camera can also rotate 90 degrees for vertical shooting to make the full use of the image sensor, making it ideal for social content. Previously, users would have to crop the central vertical portion of a horizontal frame for vertical edits, at the cost of pixels.

In addition to its aerial photography skills, the Mavic 4 Pro follows the Air 3S with omnidirectional LiDAR object sensing, making it the safest Mavic drone to fly yet, especially at night, dusk and dawn.

There's increased power too, for a maximum 51-minute flight time and faster charging speeds, plus return-to-home without the need for GPS, DJI O4+, which provides a 30km 10-bit HDR video transmission range, and a neat ActiveTrack mode with car recognition.

All in all, it's a solid upgrade with class-leading camera skills.

DJI annonuced the new RC Pro 2 remote controller alongside the Mavic 4 Pro. It features a rotatable 7-inch mini-LED display with 2000 nits brightness (Image credit: DJI)

US customers set to miss out, for now at least

The Mavic 4 Pro is a seriously impressive flagship drone, with a relatively reasonable list price starting at £1,879 / AU$3.099 for a bundle that includes the RC 2 controller. As always, pricier Fly More Combos are available too. However, it's not good news for all.

We asked DJI about pricing and availability for the US, and a DJI spokesperson told us, "The DJI Mavic 4 Pro will not be available for sale in the US upon its global launch on May 13. Like many global companies, we have had to adjust our market strategy as local conditions and the industry environment have evolved. While we do not have a timeline for when we can introduce the product to the U.S. market, we are closely monitoring the situation and actively exploring every possible solution."

So DJI isn't completely ruling out the Mavic 4 Pro landing in the US, but clearly the uncertainties around US tariffs hitting Chinese exports, plus a potential DJI drone ban, have combined to create a volatile and unfavorable market for the brand. If the new drone doesn't appear in the US it would be a big deal, as it would be the first time a DJI product hasn't been launched there.

Alongside the Mavic 4 Pro, DJI has unveiled the new RC Pro 2 remote controller, an impressive-looking bit of kit that features a rotatable 7-inch touch display and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. The RC Pro 2 costs £879 / AU$1,529; again US pricing and availability is TBC.

The drone and controller pairing are as good as it gets for prosumer drone pilots – DJI has once again raised the bar for drone performance.