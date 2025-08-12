Diablo franchise boss Rod Fergusson is leaving Blizzard after 5 years
Fergusson joined Blizzard in 2020 after Diablo 4 was announced
- Diablo franchise head Rod Fergusson is leaving Blizzard
- Fergusson said he's "stepping away" after five years at the company, but didn't announce where he's going next
- He also said that there is "an exciting slate of releases ahead" after he leaves
Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson has announced that he is leaving Blizzard Entertainment after five years.
In a post shared on X / Twitter, Fegusson said that he is "stepping away" from the company after working on the Diablo franchise for five years and releasing four games, although he didn't indicate where he is heading next.
"After five years of driving the Diablo franchise forward with four big launches, it's time for me to step away from Blizzard/Microsoft, sword in hand, and see what's next," Fegusson said.
"The teams are set up for success, with an exciting slate of releases ahead. I'm incredibly proud of what we've built together and looking forward to what comes next for Diablo, and for me."
After five years of driving the Diablo franchise forward with four big launches, it's time for me to step away from Blizzard/Microsoft, sword in hand, and see what's next. The teams are set up for success, with an exciting slate of releases ahead. I'm incredibly proud of what… pic.twitter.com/Fsh4gjmgVlAugust 8, 2025
Blizzard president Johanna Faries also commented on the announcement, saying: "Guiding a franchise like Diablo takes rare talent, vision, and collaboration. Thank you, Rod, for bringing all of those in spades. Sanctuary’s future is brighter because of the impact you’ve had!"
Xbox boss Phil Spencer also had some words for Fergusson's departure, saying on BlueSky, "You brought strength, hellfire, and vision to one of gaming’s most iconic franchises. Playing Diablo IV with you was a blast—thanks for everything you gave to the game and the community."
Fergusson is also known for his time as head at The Coalition, where he worked on every Gears of War game across his time at both Microsoft and Epic Games, since the franchise kicked off in 2006.
After 15 years, he went on to join Blizzard in 2020 as the head of the Diablo series, after Diablo 4's announcement in 2019.
Blizzard has since confirmed the news of Fergussion's departure to IGN, but didn't offer any further comment or reason why. There's also no word on who will take over as the head of the Diablo franchise at this time.
Demi is a freelance games journalist for TechRadar Gaming. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
