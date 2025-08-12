Diablo franchise head Rod Fergusson is leaving Blizzard

Fergusson said he's "stepping away" after five years at the company, but didn't announce where he's going next

He also said that there is "an exciting slate of releases ahead" after he leaves

Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson has announced that he is leaving Blizzard Entertainment after five years.

In a post shared on X / Twitter, Fegusson said that he is "stepping away" from the company after working on the Diablo franchise for five years and releasing four games, although he didn't indicate where he is heading next.

"After five years of driving the Diablo franchise forward with four big launches, it's time for me to step away from Blizzard/Microsoft, sword in hand, and see what's next," Fegusson said.

"The teams are set up for success, with an exciting slate of releases ahead. I'm incredibly proud of what we've built together and looking forward to what comes next for Diablo, and for me."

Blizzard president Johanna Faries also commented on the announcement, saying: "Guiding a franchise like Diablo takes rare talent, vision, and collaboration. Thank you, Rod, for bringing all of those in spades. Sanctuary’s future is brighter because of the impact you’ve had!"

Xbox boss Phil Spencer also had some words for Fergusson's departure, saying on BlueSky, "You brought strength, hellfire, and vision to one of gaming’s most iconic franchises. Playing Diablo IV with you was a blast—thanks for everything you gave to the game and the community."

Fergusson is also known for his time as head at The Coalition, where he worked on every Gears of War game across his time at both Microsoft and Epic Games, since the franchise kicked off in 2006.

After 15 years, he went on to join Blizzard in 2020 as the head of the Diablo series, after Diablo 4's announcement in 2019.

Blizzard has since confirmed the news of Fergussion's departure to IGN, but didn't offer any further comment or reason why. There's also no word on who will take over as the head of the Diablo franchise at this time.