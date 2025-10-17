- Former Call of Duty director Glen Schofield isn't happy with the series' direction under Microsoft
- He said: "I worry about it immensely" in a recent interview
- He also commented on the diminishing quality of the titles since his departure
Glen Schofield, former director of numerous Call of Duty titles at Sledgehammer Games, seems to have little hope for the franchise post Microsoft's buyout of Activision Blizzard.
In an interview with VGC at Gamescom Asia, Schofield criticized the direction of the Call of Duty franchise under Microsoft, and following his departure from Sledgehammer Games in 2019. At the studio, Schofield had led development on Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (2011), Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare, and Call of Duty: WW2.
“I worry about it immensely, I really do,” Schofield said in regards to the first-person shooter franchise. “Because what’s happening to Gears of War, where’s Halo… you know what I mean?"
Schofield added: “Unfortunately, once you’re assimilated by one of these companies, I think you take on some of their traits. The other thing is, I don’t know, but I would imagine that the Call of Duty bonus system is out, and now you have theirs, and people are going to go ‘that isn’t that’.”
Schofield went on to talk about the Call of Duty games released after his tenure at Sledgehammer, also citing the negative impact of key staff members leaving would have on large-scale projects like this.
“I hate doing this, but since I left Sledgehammer, none of the games have been very good,” he said to VGC. "They still sell well. You know, that happens. You move. I always wonder ‘why did you take that guy out, it’s not going to work later’, and very few times does that work.
After leaving Sledgehammer, Schofield went on to direct The Callisto Protocol, which aimed to recapture the horror and atmosphere of the original Dead Space - which Schofield also manned during his time at EA - to a rather mixed reception.
