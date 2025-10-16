Mojang CEO Jens Bergensten says Minecraft 's Creeper probably wouldn't be included in the game today because it would be "so controversial"

He says, "If you were to follow the rules that we have today, we would probably not add the Creeper"

The CEO explains that when adding something destructive to Minecraft, it needs to be tested with the players first

According to Mojang CEO Jens Bergensten, Minecraft's Creeper probably wouldn't be included in the game if it were made today, because it would be "controversial".

Speaking in a new behind-the-scenes developer video titled 'The Biome That Broke Minecraft', Bergensten talked about what he calls the "iconic" Creeper, one of Minecraft's many enemies that can blow itself up and destroy anything within its reach, but believes that the game wouldn't be able to feature the monster today.

"Even to this day, it's one of the monsters in gaming that I'm still a little afraid of," Bergensten said.

"If you were to follow the rules that we have today, we would probably not add the Creeper. Because it would actually be so controversial to have a monster that would show up and destroy what you built."

Earlier in the video, Bergensten explained that it's important to make sure Minecraft's destructive elements weren't too off-putting to the player, touching on the Enderman and its ability to remove any block in the game and destroy anything the player created.

"It's very important that whenever you add something destructive to the game, you need to test it with the players and make sure it finds the right level of destruction," he said.

Suffice to say, Minecraft wouldn't be the same without the annoying presence of the Creeper, because like it or not, it does make the game's survival mode more of a challenge.

