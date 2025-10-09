A new study suggests GTA 6 will generate more money with a $70 price tag than a $100 one

Analysts say: "A $100 price point would actually leave money on the table"

A price tag above $70 "would result in less revenue than the lost revenue from those who don't purchase GTA 6"

Analysts have rejected the notion of Grand Theft Auto 6 being priced at $100, suggesting that the game would generate more money with a $70 price tag.

That's according to a new study from MIDiA Research (via IGN), which suggests that increasing the price of the highly anticipated game to $100 would deter people from buying it and "leave money on the table" for Rockstar.

"Our research suggests that GTA 6 will generate more revenue at a standard $69.99 price point than the much discussed $100," said Perry Gresham, co-author of the report and Head of Data at MIDiA Research. "A $100 price point would actually leave money on the table."

The study also suggests that increasing the game above $70, which would be an "optimum" price, would result in less revenue than the lost revenue from those who don't purchase GTA 6.

"Our research shows that 59% of consumers have some interest in purchasing GTA 6, highlighting the immense appeal and commercial potential of the game," said co-author and Games Analyst at MIDiA, Brandon Sutton.

"This notoriety also makes GTA 6 the perfect test case to understand consumer expectations around video games pricing. Our findings should serve as a caution to game developers looking to raise game prices in the future."

In the study's key findings that recorded survey results from over 2,000 US consumers, it was reported that 60% of people who expressed interest in GTA 6 said they would 'definitely' or 'probably' buy the game at $69.99, while 35% of consumers who expressed interest in GTA 6 would 'definitely' or ‘probably’ buy the game at $99.99.

It was also determined that just 16% of consumers would purchase the game at $149.99, compared to 79% who expressed interest in GTA 6, who said they would 'definitely' or 'probably' buy the game at $49.99.

Rockstar will likely reveal the game's price tag the closer we get to launch, which is scheduled for May 26, 2026. GTA 6 is confirmed for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S, but the game won't be coming to PC at launch.

