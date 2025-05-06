Five things we learned from the latest Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer

If you're not caught up with the news, Grand Theft Auto 6, one of the most highly anticipated games of all time, just got delayed and won't arrive until May 26, 2026. That's a long wait, but thankfully, Rockstar Games is keeping us well-fed and has just dropped a brand new trailer offering a fresh look at the game.

There's a lot to pick apart in the roughly two and a half minutes of footage from a fresh look at Vice City, some early plot details, and the introduction of loads of new characters. The trailer released alongside an updated website, which has a wealth of new information too.

Here are the top five things that stuck out to me from everything that we've learned from both sources so far.

1. We know a lot more about the two main characters

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

We've known since it was announced back in 2023 that GTA 6 will feature dual protagonists, Jason and Lucia, but Rockstar has finally confirmed their full names: Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos.

We also have some flesh-out official character descriptions that give us a little more insight into the pair's relationship and hints at their backstories.

"Jason wants an easy life, but things just keep getting harder," Jason's bio reads. "Jason grew up around grifters and crooks. After a stint in the Army trying to shake off his troubled teens, he found himself in the Keys doing what he knows best, working for local drug runners. It might be time to try something new.

"Meeting Lucia could be the best or worst thing to ever happen to him. Jason knows how he'd like it to turn out but right now, it's hard to tell."

Meanwhile, Lucia was taught to fight at a young age by her father and is fresh out of prison.

"Life has been coming at her swinging ever since," her bio reads. "Fighting for her family landed her in the Leonida Penitentiary. Sheer luck got her out. Lucia’s learned her lesson — only smart moves from here.

"More than anything, Lucia wants the good life her mom has dreamed of since their days in Liberty City — but instead of half-baked fantasies, Lucia is prepared to take matters into her own hands. Fresh out of prison and ready to change the odds in her favor, Lucia’s committed to her plan — no matter what it takes."

2. The first story details are here

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Rockstar also finally dropped a short plot description, giving us a rough idea of what sort of story this GTA adventure will be about.

It centers on our Bonnie and Clyde style protagonists, Jason and Lucia, who appear to get caught up in a criminal conspiracy. We see hints of this sprinkled throughout the trailer, with explosive gun fights, police chases, and bank robberies, but you can read the official synopsis below.

"Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive."

3. Vice City is most definitely back

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 will be set in Vice City, the Miami-inspired setting first depicted in the 2002 instalment Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.

This time, however, it will be joined by new locations from around the fictional US state of Leonida. During the latest trailer, we got a glimpse of various hot spots around the town, and aside from Vice City itself, Rockstar has also detailed five key areas that players can explore.

First, there's Leonida Keys, where Jason works for the local drug runners, and is described as a tropical archipelago, on the "doorstep of some of the most beautiful and dangerous waters in all of America."

There's also the Grassrivers, "the untamable jewel of Leonida's crown", which looks to be a swamp-like area filled with alligators, and Leonida’s forgotten coast, Port Gellhorn, with its cheap motels, shut-down attraction, and empty strip malls.

Then there's Ambrosia, where "American industry and old school values still reign supreme - whatever the cost", home to the Allied Crystal sugar refinery that "provides the jobs, while the local biker gang provides almost everything else."

Finally, there's Mount Kalaga National Park, a landmark against the northern border, surrounded by backwoods that offers "prime hunting, fishing, and off-road trails" and a place for hillbilly mystics and paranoid radicals to live far from the prying eyes of the government.

4. New characters

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Alongside a new look at Jason and Lucia, the trailer also introduced us to a slew of colorful side characters. There's a ton to pick out from the trailer, but Rockstar has highlighted seven that will play a significant part in GTA 6's story.

Cal Hampton is Jason's friend and fellow associate of Brian's and feels safest hanging at home, listening in on Coast Guard comms, "with a few beets and some private browser tabs open." Considering his relationship with Jason, Hampton could likely be a recurring character throughout the game.

Boobie Ike is a local Vice City legend and has been able to transform his time in the streets into a legitimate empire. He's the owner of real estate, a strip club, and a recording studio, and has a partnership with the young aspiring music mogul Dre'Quan Priest for Only Raw Records.

Then there's the duo, Bae-Luxe and Roxy aka Real Dimez. Friends since high school, the two women have turned their time shaking down local dealers into cold, hard cash through rap and a relentless social media presence. They even had an early hit single with the local rapper DWNPLY.

Raul Bautista is a seasoned bank robber, "always on the hunt for talent ready to take the risks that bring the biggest rewards. We get a glimpse of Bautista in the trailer, seemingly on a job with Jason and Lucia, suggesting that he'll have a major role in the store.

Finally, there's Brian Heder, a drug runner from the golden age of smuggling in the Keys. "Still moving product through his boat yard with his third wife, Lori, Brian's been around long enough to let others do his dirty work. He also lets Jason live rent-free at one of his properties, so long as he helps with local shakedowns.

5. It was all captured on PS5

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

At the end of the GTA 6 trailer, it was revealed that everything shown in the video was captured on the PlayStation 5. That's right, not the PS5 Pro, but the base PS5!

The in-game footage looks incredible - I mean, it's Rockstar and that is sort of their deal - but it's still unclear what frame rate the game was running at since there are no details about performance settings just yet.

The game has been in development for around seven years, but Rockstar reportedly made the decision to delay the game by one more year to "avoid brutal crunch", according to Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier.

With another year of fine-tuning the game, I can't wait to see how good GTA 6 could look on release.