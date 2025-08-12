Rockstar and Nvidia aren't done with GTA 5 just yet, and I'm not either – now it's getting DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation support

Rockstar's GTA 5 has received another big update, a decade after its PC launch

Nvidia has implemented Multi Frame Generation support for multiple games, including GTA 5, in a new driver

It's the ideal time for updates before GTA 6's launch on May 26, 2026

It's almost time for Rockstar Games' Grand Theft Auto 6 (GTA 6) to take the spotlight for gamers when it launches on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on May 26, 2026. Unfortunately, the highly anticipated title won't be coming to PC day one; however, Nvidia and Rockstar aren't done with the current long-running Grand Theft Auto entry.

Nvidia is adding DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation support to GTA 5 Enhanced, Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II Enhanced, Titan Quest 2, and Supraworld, which is available now thanks to the new GeForce Game Ready Driver 580.97. With Multi Frame Generation, GTA 5 Enhanced's frame rates and smoothness will improve significantly with additional frames, best suited when using ray tracing for better lighting in-game.

Multi Frame Generation is only available to GeForce RTX 5000 series GPU users, and is ideal when base frame rates in-game are running at a high standard: at least 40fps, with a sweet spot at 60fps. Essentially, the higher your base frame rate, the better Multi Frame Generation will be, as you'll avoid choppy gameplay that would stem from increased input lag.

Fortunately, GTA 5 isn't a graphically demanding game for most gaming PC setups, and while the Enhanced version does contain ray tracing graphics and better visual quality, it's nothing an RTX 5000 series GPU can't handle. The addition of Multi Frame Generation should be viewed as the icing on the cake.

It's quite surprising to see the level of support Rockstar and Nvidia are providing for GTA 5 PC players, but I'm sure console players are awaiting the same treatment for Red Dead Redemption 2. Perhaps this is a sign of good things to come in preparation for GTA 6.

Analysis: I think it might be time for a GTA 5 replay

It's been a long time coming for me to revisit GTA 5, and Nvidia's upgrade has given me the green light to do so. I don't have an RTX 5000 series GPU, but I've not had a chance to check out the GTA 5 Enhanced version, so now I will.

This may be one of the last opportunities to revisit the 2013 title before GTA 6, assuming the new title doesn't get delayed. According to Take Two Interactive's CEO Strauss Zelnick, GTA 6 is still on track for its May 26, 2026 launch – at least for those who play games on PC only.

It's safe to say that GTA 5 has reached its ceiling for how far Rockstar Games could push the visual fidelity; there's plenty of mods available thanks to the community, and modifications will soon be at their end as I'm certain PC players like me will be shifting to consoles once GTA 6 arrives.

It's also great to know that Nvidia's recent Game Ready Drivers have been safe to install, after I avoided updates for months due to consistent black screen issues and bugs. Let's just hope that the release of stable drivers continues.