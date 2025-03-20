Nvidia's new Game Ready Driver repeats an annoying black screen issue from previous versions - it needs fixing ASAP

News
By published

Not again...

NVIDIA
(Image credit: NVIDIA)
  • Nvidia's new Game Ready Driver 572.83 is still causing the same black screen issue from previous versions
  • The new driver update adds support for new games and RTX 5000 series notebooks
  • The issue can occur when installing the driver or when booting into Windows 11 when using a DisplayPort

It's another day and yet another case of many Nvidia RTX GPU users being left frustrated, with Game Ready Driver updates causing numerous issues - and it's one problem, in particular, that can't be shaken off after multiple resolution attempts from Team Green.

Yet again, Nvidia's Game Ready Driver is causing black screen issues for some users - and it's the new driver 572.83 that's the culprit based on complaints on Nvidia's Reddit page. A black screen can remain after installing the new driver (using a DisplayPort), prompting a hard reboot with the same bug occurring at the Windows login screen.

This is a recurring issue that appears to have begun with Nvidia's Game Ready Driver 572.16 which was the official rollout of DLSS 4. I initially thought the issue stemmed from Marvel's Spider-Man 2 or Windows 11 24H2 (which is notorious for weird bugs), but it was indeed the GPU driver.

This update provides support for RTX 5090, RTX 5080, and RTX 5070 Ti notebooks and also adds DLSS 4 Override support for titles like Assassin's Creed Shadows and The Last of Us Part 2. Unfortunately, these additions are vital to the functionality of Blackwell GPU notebooks, so installing the new driver is a risk some may have to take.

It's supposedly not exclusive to the new RTX 5000 series GPUs either, as Redditors using older RTX GPUs have voiced similar complaints. For those who weren't lucky enough to avoid these issues, it may be ideal to roll your drivers back to those more stable based on your configuration.

Comment from r/nvidia
Comment from r/nvidia
Comment from r/nvidia
Comment from r/nvidia

The new Nvidia app interface.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

This is a major setback for new game support and new GPU owners

While I and many RTX GPU users have the chance to roll drivers back, it's not the same case for others. As I've stated, Game Ready Driver updates as such are required for functionality, particularly with new RTX 5000 GPUs or notebooks powered by them - and that's very concerning.

I'm looking forward to starting Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Shadows, using DLSS 4 for its improved Frame Generation tech and its incredible new Super Resolution via DLSS Override - without updating to driver 572.83, this isn't possible. Potential detrimental issues to my hardware are not something I want to gamble with, just for the sake of enjoying greater visuals (thanks to the new transformer model) and performance.

It's certainly a setback for those affected, and I'm worried that we won't see a fix anytime soon. Nvidia still has Blackwell GPUs in the pipeline for launch, so we'll likely be seeing similar driver updates - and if the recent ones are anything to go by, it's another reason why you should steer far away right now.

You may also like...

See more Computing News
TOPICS
Isaiah Williams
Isaiah Williams
Staff Writer, Computing

Isaiah is a Staff Writer for the Computing channel at TechRadar. He's spent over two years writing about all things tech, specifically games on PC, consoles, and handhelds. He started off at GameRant in 2022 after graduating from Birmingham City University in the same year, before writing at PC Guide which included work on deals articles, reviews, and news on PC products such as GPUs, CPUs, monitors, and more. He spends most of his time finding out about the exciting new features of upcoming GPUs, and is passionate about new game releases on PC, hoping that the ports aren't a complete mess.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series image
Nvidia's 572.70 Game Ready Driver promises a black screen fix - but unless you have an RTX 5070 it's probably best to avoid updating for now
Nvidia logo on a dark background
Nvidia's GeForce graphics driver woes continue for some users, despite 572.75 hotfix's overclock and black screen promises
A masculine hand holding the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
New Nvidia drivers should fix a major RTX 50 series GPU issue
Marvel&#039;s Spider-Man 2
Nvidia's new DLSS 4 driver might be appealing, but you might want to avoid it for now - it's reportedly causing crashes across several games, potentially even BSoDs
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 resting on an RTX 5090 on a gray crafting mat.
Nvidia is investigating reports of crashes plaguing RTX 5090 and 5080 GPUs, with possible driver issues maybe hitting RTX 4000 models too
The Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090&#039;s power connection port
Nvidia RTX 5090 seemingly has a spanner thrown in the works by new graphics driver, but we should be very careful around reports of ‘bricked’ GPUs
Latest in GPU
NVIDIA
Nvidia's new Game Ready Driver repeats an annoying black screen issue from previous versions - it needs fixing ASAP
Nvidia logo
Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti could be delayed to mid-April and RTX 5060 to mid-May – is AMD starting to look like a clear winner in the battle of Blackwell vs RDNA 4 GPUs?
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 leaning against its retail packaging with the RTX 5080 logo visible
Nvidia RTX 5000 series GPUs are finally getting price drops – but there's a catch
AMD RX 9070 GPU models
We won't be seeing any Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs from MSI - AMD prioritizes other board partners instead
PowerColor Red Devil AMD RX 9070 XT graphics card shown side-on
Your next GPU could be from AMD, not Nvidia, if Team Red’s success with PC gamers continues
The Ryzen AI Max+ 395 could power the latest generation of powerful mini PCs
This prototype mini PC demonstrates a massive leap forward for integrated graphics in a console form factor
Latest in News
Hornet swings their weapon in mid air
Hollow Knight: Silksong could potentially launch this year and I reckon it could be a great game for an Xbox handheld
Acer Chromebook Plus line
Chromebooks aren't dead! Acer has just launched 7 new ChromeOS laptops aimed at students and professionals
Apple Watch foldable display patent
Forget the folding iPhone – Apple has patented a foldable Apple Watch with two screens
Matt Murdock looking angry in Daredevil: Born Again season 1 episode 2
Daredevil: Born Again season 2 first look images have already spoiled how the Marvel TV show's first season will end on Disney+
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Friday, March 21 (game #1152)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, March 21 (game #383)
More about gpu
Nvidia logo

Nvidia RTX 5060 Ti could be delayed to mid-April and RTX 5060 to mid-May – is AMD starting to look like a clear winner in the battle of Blackwell vs RDNA 4 GPUs?
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 leaning against its retail packaging with the RTX 5080 logo visible

Nvidia RTX 5000 series GPUs are finally getting price drops – but there's a catch
Amazon Fire TV Stick

Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is back down to 40% off – give your older 4K TV a cheap smart upgrade
See more latest
Most Popular
Hornet swings their weapon in mid air
Hollow Knight: Silksong could potentially launch this year and I reckon it could be a great game for an Xbox handheld
Acer Chromebook Plus line
Chromebooks aren't dead! Acer has just launched 7 new ChromeOS laptops aimed at students and professionals
AMD Ryzen 9950X3D chip next to its packaging on a pink table
Asus' AI Cache Boost promises to "pump up" your AMD Ryzen 9000 processor's AI performance
Apple Watch foldable display patent
Forget the folding iPhone – Apple has patented a foldable Apple Watch with two screens
Matt Murdock looking angry in Daredevil: Born Again season 1 episode 2
Daredevil: Born Again season 2 first look images have already spoiled how the Marvel TV show's first season will end on Disney+
Spyware
Stalkerware data breach potentially hits over 2 million users, including thousands of Apple devices
Miele Guard L1 Comfort XL cyclinder vacuum
I've been patiently waiting for the newest vacuum tech to make its way into cylinder vacuums, and Miele has finally delivered
The ASSC Assassin&#039;s Creed collection.
The Assassin's Creed x Anti Social Social Club drop includes gaming merch that I wouldn't be embarrassed to wear
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Friday, March 21 (game #1152)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Friday, March 21 (game #383)