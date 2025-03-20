Nvidia's new Game Ready Driver repeats an annoying black screen issue from previous versions - it needs fixing ASAP

Nvidia's new Game Ready Driver 572.83 is still causing the same black screen issue from previous versions

The new driver update adds support for new games and RTX 5000 series notebooks

The issue can occur when installing the driver or when booting into Windows 11 when using a DisplayPort

It's another day and yet another case of many Nvidia RTX GPU users being left frustrated, with Game Ready Driver updates causing numerous issues - and it's one problem, in particular, that can't be shaken off after multiple resolution attempts from Team Green.

Yet again, Nvidia's Game Ready Driver is causing black screen issues for some users - and it's the new driver 572.83 that's the culprit based on complaints on Nvidia's Reddit page. A black screen can remain after installing the new driver (using a DisplayPort), prompting a hard reboot with the same bug occurring at the Windows login screen.

This is a recurring issue that appears to have begun with Nvidia's Game Ready Driver 572.16 which was the official rollout of DLSS 4. I initially thought the issue stemmed from Marvel's Spider-Man 2 or Windows 11 24H2 (which is notorious for weird bugs), but it was indeed the GPU driver.

This update provides support for RTX 5090, RTX 5080, and RTX 5070 Ti notebooks and also adds DLSS 4 Override support for titles like Assassin's Creed Shadows and The Last of Us Part 2. Unfortunately, these additions are vital to the functionality of Blackwell GPU notebooks, so installing the new driver is a risk some may have to take.

It's supposedly not exclusive to the new RTX 5000 series GPUs either, as Redditors using older RTX GPUs have voiced similar complaints. For those who weren't lucky enough to avoid these issues, it may be ideal to roll your drivers back to those more stable based on your configuration.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

This is a major setback for new game support and new GPU owners

While I and many RTX GPU users have the chance to roll drivers back, it's not the same case for others. As I've stated, Game Ready Driver updates as such are required for functionality, particularly with new RTX 5000 GPUs or notebooks powered by them - and that's very concerning.

I'm looking forward to starting Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed Shadows, using DLSS 4 for its improved Frame Generation tech and its incredible new Super Resolution via DLSS Override - without updating to driver 572.83, this isn't possible. Potential detrimental issues to my hardware are not something I want to gamble with, just for the sake of enjoying greater visuals (thanks to the new transformer model) and performance.

It's certainly a setback for those affected, and I'm worried that we won't see a fix anytime soon. Nvidia still has Blackwell GPUs in the pipeline for launch, so we'll likely be seeing similar driver updates - and if the recent ones are anything to go by, it's another reason why you should steer far away right now.