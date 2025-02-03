Nvidia's new DLSS 4 driver might be appealing, but you might want to avoid it for now - it's reportedly causing crashes across several games, potentially even BSoDs
No, it's not Windows 11 24H2 causing problems - not this time, anyway...
- Nvidia's new 572.16 driver appears to be causing crashes across several games, along with other system issues
- Enabling Frame Generation in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 causes BSoDs
- Multiple users across Nvidia's forums, Steam, and Reddit have voiced the same frustrations
It's no secret that Nvidia's new driver that brings DLSS 4 support for multiple games is an incredible addition for all RTX GPU users, most notably for improved image quality in DLSS performance mode - but if you've updated, you actually might want to roll back your driver for now.
Based on multiple user reports on Nvidia's forums and Reddit, Team Green's latest 572.16 driver is causing plenty of issues, including crashing games and restarting PCs across multiple titles - with some even resulting in a Blue Screen of Death. I can corroborate these reports - on multiple occasions (after reinstalling the new driver and ensuring there were no other system instabilities), attempting to switch on Frame Generation in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 caused repeated instances of the dreaded BSoD.
While it was more common in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the same occurred when attempting to launch Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, with rolling back my drivers left as the only fix. This was already suspicious, and the reports suggest these issues may indeed stem from Nvidia's new driver.
The same issue has been discussed by some users in the Steam Community forums, further indicating that enabling Frame Generation causes affected PCs to restart. It's not exactly clear why this is happening, but it appears that it could be a combination of issues with Nixxes' PC port of Insomniac's Spider-Man sequel (no surprise there...) and the new driver. There was a similar case with God of War: Ragnarok at launch before a patch, which resulted in users' games crashing during the first encounter with Thor.
What's the solution for now?
If you're lucky, you may not have run into these issues even with the latest driver installed - but it may be safest to roll back drivers for now, or at the very least wait for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 and other affected games to receive another patch. I must stress that the BSoDs mostly occurred when trying to enable Frame Generation within the new PC port, so other games might be safe from this issue.
Even when reverting to the previous driver, you'll still likely face the occasional crash in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (despite a recent hotfix released to address this). Fortunately, my system hasn't been exposed to the litany of issues some others have mentioned - but considering how much has been documented by some troubled users, I'd say you should wait until Team Green releases a new driver, especially since not all games can take advantage of the new DLSS 4 Override feature yet.
Isaiah is a Staff Writer for the Computing channel at TechRadar. He's spent over two years writing about all things tech, specifically games on PC, consoles, and handhelds. He started off at GameRant in 2022 after graduating from Birmingham City University in the same year, before writing at PC Guide which included work on deals articles, reviews, and news on PC products such as GPUs, CPUs, monitors, and more. He spends most of his time finding out about the exciting new features of upcoming GPUs, and is passionate about new game releases on PC, hoping that the ports aren't a complete mess.
