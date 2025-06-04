Nvidia has a new GeForce hotfix GPU driver to address several issues – but I'm terrified of installing any updates

Nvidia has released yet another driver hotfix amid frequent updates in recent months

The hotfix comes after Game Ready Driver 576.52

Users are still reporting black screen issues, months after the bug's initial revelation

Nvidia has been at the center of controversy since its RTX 5000 series Blackwell GPU launch, with issues regarding missing specs and driver issues widespread – and unfortunately, the latter is still a trend after multiple updates.

As reported by VideoCardz, Nvidia released a new GeForce Hotfix 576.66 driver, which comes after the Game Ready Driver 576.52, to fix and address several game crashes and bugs. It's another addition to the frequent Nvidia Game Ready Drivers and hotfix updates in recent months, most of which have seemingly failed to address some of the long-lasting issues.

While it doesn't appear to affect all users, RTX 4000 and some RTX 5000 GPU series owners have voiced frustrations regarding the infamous black screen problem, which now mostly appears to occur on reboot (even without driver installation). It seems slightly different from prior complaints, which had a majority of users annoyed with black screens during new driver installations.

However, the Game Ready Driver 576.52 Reddit discussion suggests otherwise, as users highlight the same installation bug, either forcing a restart or wiping drivers completely using DDU (Display Driver Uninstaller). It's not exactly clear what is causing the issue, but some users state that disabling G-Sync is one of the solutions.

Installing any of Team Green's new GPU drivers is essential, as they often come with new game or GPU support, but running into game or system-breaking bugs is a big gamble. Fortunately, rolling back to previous drivers doesn't require too much effort, but the same can't be said for Blackwell GPU users who can't go back to stable and older drivers before the lineup's launch.

Luckily, my RTX 4080 Super doesn't require driver updates for functionality, unlike the new Blackwell GPUs. The problem is I'm missing out on important support updates for games; is it worth it to avoid any annoying bugs, though? The simple answer is yes.

I'm still using Game Ready Driver 572.47 from February, which has been the most stable for me. It came after I ran into the notorious black screen issue when installing a new GPU driver and attempting to reboot my system, ultimately pushing me to roll back to 572.47.

You could say I'm paranoid or overreacting, but I don't think I'm wrong in saying that caution is warranted with recent Team Green updates – and I know I'll have to take the risk eventually, but I don't think I'll do so until it's absolutely necessary...