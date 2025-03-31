Nvidia's new Game Ready Drivers appear to be so bad that game developers are warning gamers to stay away

What on earth is going on...

Nvidia
(Image credit: Nvidia)
  • Nvidia's new 572:xx Game Ready Drivers are reportedly causing issues in InZoi and The First Beserk: Khazan games
  • Issues appear to occur on RTX 4000 and RTX 3000 GPUs
  • Game developers have advised previous-gen GPU users to use driver version 566.36 instead

If it wasn't evident enough already, Nvidia's recent Game Ready Drivers have frustrated users with persistent black screens and performance issues: I've already suggested gamers stay away until a resolution is found. Now, there's arguably even more of a reason to do so.

As reported by Wccftech, InZoi and The First Beserk: Khazan game developers on Steam are advising RTX 4000 and RTX 3000 series GPU users to avoid Nvidia's 572:xx drivers due to performance issues resulting in frame drops and stuttering. On Steam, both developers advise rolling back to driver version 566.36 if issues with the new drivers persist.

This comes after several complaints from users with the new drivers installed, many of whom have had black screens occur when installing or booting into Windows 11. More importantly here, it's the performance in these games that has raised concerns from devs, which is a surprise, to say the least.

It doesn't help that the latest driver version 572.83 offers DLSS 4 support for both games, so gamers won't be able to get the best out of them using Team Green's new technology for better image quality using the new super resolution transformer model.

Seemingly, Nvidia RTX 5000 series users are in the clear: both notes from the game devs suggest RTX 5000 series users should stick with the latest driver, so it begs the question. Could the Blackwell GPU lineup be the culprit for recent Game Ready Driver hiccups?

inZOI.

(Image credit: Krafton)

This seems to happen with every new GPU lineup launch...

I recall purchasing an RTX 3080 Ti closer to Nvidia's RTX 4000 series launch, and I remember its new drivers leading to some performance issues at the time. With the new Blackwell lineup, it seems that this could be a pattern with every new GPU lineup.

Now, before I continue, I must mention that this is purely speculative, but I believe the driver issues may stem from support for the RTX 5000 series GPUs. The problems appear to have begun from the very first driver release for the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080, which also added DLSS 4 support for all RTX GPUs - and the current issues are notably affecting previous-gen GPUs.

It's hard to believe that it's coincidental to see nearly system-breaking bugs suddenly crop up the moment support for a new GPU lineup arrives. We've reached out to Nvidia for a comment on the driver concerns, but we've yet to hear back from them. So, as I've mentioned before, just stick with a stable driver for now - or roll back to a previous version if you’ve already installed a 572 driver.

Isaiah Williams
Isaiah Williams
Isaiah is a Staff Writer for the Computing channel at TechRadar.

