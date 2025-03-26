Nvidia's most expensive Blackwell card gets massive price cut but it is not the RTX 5090

Online tech retailers worldwide have started offering Nvidia’s flagship professional graphics card, the RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition, for preorder for as little as USD 7,673, far below PC Connection’s USD 8,435, a not-so-insignificant discount of 9%.

B2B specialists Tech-America and Directdial (presumably sharing the same database) have posted listings for Nvidia’s most expensive video card ever launched.

The less powerful but more frugal RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Max Q Workstation Edition is also available for the same price. Both models are sold in retail packaging at a slight premium.

PC Connection (and Mac Connection) entries have been removed for now but Provantage, ITCreations, Exxact Corporation in the US and Indes, ITSupplies, Gegeka in Europe have pages up for the RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition, some with pricing, some without.

Fresh RTX Pro stocks available soon?

Nvidia debuted three versions of the Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 video card last week at its annual GPU Technology Conference ( GTC ) in San Jose, California.

The server version is unlikely to ever go on sale, as it will almost certainly only be sold as part of a server system.

The Max-Q iteration delivers 10% less performance with a reduction of 50% in the power consumption, making it ideal for systems where multiple cards will be deployed.

With up to 4000 AI TOPS performance, the plain vanilla RTX Pro 6000 BWE is the most powerful Nvidia GPU ever launched.

It has twice the memory size (and power consumption) of its former performance champion, the RTX 6000 and 3x that of RTX 5090, the best GPU on the consumer market.

Other than Nvidia, PNY, Leadtek and Elsa are the other graphics card manufacturers that will stock the RTX Pro series.

Nvidia RTX Pro shaping out to be a bargain?

At the time of writing, there’s a price difference of about USD1,100 between the current flagship and the former one, the RTX 6000 Ada Generation, but there’s more to it than just pricing.

I managed to track down another four RTX Pro cards, including the unannounced RTX Pro 2000 with 8GB of GDDR7 memory and a 115W TDP.

On paper, this is the only card that seems to have regressed compared to the previous generation as it has half the memory of its predecessor, the RTX 2000 Ada Generation.

For the other three (4000, 4500, 5000), I reserve my judgment, but on paper, it looks quite promising.

The RTX Pro 4000 has the same amount of memory as the one step up from the previous generation (RTX 4500 AG), has a 33% lower power consumption, and a much higher CUDA core count and memory bandwidth.

Given that the RTX 4500 AG costs $2,139 and the RTX Pro 4000 costs $1,407, there’s no obvious reason to choose the former over the latter.

Compared to the RTX 5000 AG, the RTX Pro 4500 has a much lower power consumption (20%) and a much higher memory bandwidth but also fewer CUDA cores.

However, these are 4th-generation ones, and I expect both cards to have broadly similar performance.

In terms of pricing, the RTX Pro 4500 costs USD 2,268, while the RTX 5000 AG retails for USD 3,742, 65% more expensive, making it very hard to justify buying the latter.

There’s a similar pattern between the RTX Pro 5000 and the RTX 6000 AG when it comes to CUDA cores, memory bandwidth, and amount.

However, their TDP (300W) is the same, while the RTX 6000 AG is about 62% more expensive than the RTX Pro 5000.

Curiously, Nvidia hasn’t disclosed the performance metrics (Floating-point performance single precision and FP4 AI TOPS with sparsity) for these four cards for obscure reasons.

That prevents us from making head-to-head comparisons, which may leave stocks in the channel unsold and cause retailers a lot of headaches.

Swipe to scroll horizontally A comparison of Ada Generation and Blackwell Professional GPUs Bulk/OEM package where available Header Cell - Column 1 Mfr num Price NVIDIA CUDA Processing Cores NVIDIA RT Cores Tensor Cores CUDA cores/TOPS GPU Memory (GB) Peak Memory Bandwidth (GB/s) Floating-Point Performance Single Precision (TFLOPS, Peak) AI TOPS Maximum Power Consumption (W) RTX PRO 6000 Desktop 900-5G144-2200-000 $7,673 24064 188 752 6 96 1792 125 4000 600 RTX PRO 6000 Data Center Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3 24064 188 752 7 96 1600 111 3700 600 RTX PRO 6000 Max-Q Desktop 900-5G153-2200-000 $7,673 24064 188 752 7 96 1792 110 3511 300 RTX PRO 5000 Laptop Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3 10496 82 328 6 24 896 49.8 1824 175 L40S Data Center NVL40STCGPU-KIT $8,352 18176 142 568 12 48 864 91.60 1466 350 RTX 6000 Ada Generation Desktop 9005G133225000001 $6,532 18176 142 568 12 48 960 91.10 1457 300 RTX PRO 4000 Laptop Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3 7680 60 240 6 16 896 38.7 1334 175 RTX 5000 Ada Generation Desktop 9005G132224000001 $3,742 12800 100 400 12 32 576 65.30 1044 250 RTX PRO 3000 Laptop Row 8 - Cell 2 Row 8 - Cell 3 5888 46 184 6 12 672 29.1 992 140 RTX PRO 2000 Laptop Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 3 3328 26 104 4 8 384 17.7 798 115 L40 Data Center Row 10 - Cell 2 $6,099 18176 142 568 25 48 864 90.50 724 300 RTX 5000 Ada Generation Laptop Row 11 - Cell 2 Row 11 - Cell 3 9728 76 304 14 16 576 42.50 682 175 RTX 4500 Ada Generation Desktop 9005G132226000001 $2,139 7680 60 240 12 24 432 39.90 634 210 RTX PRO 1000 Laptop Row 13 - Cell 2 Row 13 - Cell 3 2560 20 80 4 8 384 13.6 572 115 RTX 4000 Ada Generation Laptop Row 14 - Cell 2 Row 14 - Cell 3 7424 58 232 14 12 432 33.60 538 175 RTX 4000 Ada Generation Desktop 9005G190227000001 $1,189 6144 48 192 14 20 360 26.70 428 130 RTX 3500 Ada Generation Laptop Row 16 - Cell 2 Row 16 - Cell 3 5120 40 180 14 12 432 23.00 369 140 RTX 3000 Ada Generation Laptop Row 17 - Cell 2 Row 17 - Cell 3 4608 36 144 14 8 256 19.90 319 140 RTX 4000 SFF Ada Generation Desktop 9005G192227000001 $1,186 6144 48 192 20 20 280 19.20 307 70 RTX PRO 500 Laptop Row 19 - Cell 2 Row 19 - Cell 3 1792 14 56 6 6 288 9.2 294 75 RTX 2000 Ada Generation Laptop Row 20 - Cell 2 Row 20 - Cell 3 3072 24 96 13 8 256 14.50 232 140 RTX 1000 Ada Generation Laptop Row 21 - Cell 2 Row 21 - Cell 3 2560 20 80 13 6 192 12.10 193 140 RTX 2000 Ada Generation Desktop VCNRTX2000ADA-B $664 2816 22 88 15 16 224 12.00 192 70 RTX 500 Ada Generation Laptop Row 23 - Cell 2 Row 23 - Cell 3 2048 16 64 13 4 128 9.20 154 60 RTX PRO 5000 Desktop 900-5G153-2250-000 $4,039 14080 110 440 #DIV/0! 48 1344 Row 24 - Cell 10 Row 24 - Cell 11 300 RTX PRO 4500 Desktop 900-5G147-2250-000 $2,268 10496 82 328 #DIV/0! 32 784 Row 25 - Cell 10 Row 25 - Cell 11 200 RTX PRO 4000 Desktop 900-5G147-2270-000 $1,407 8960 70 280 #DIV/0! 24 672 Row 26 - Cell 10 Row 26 - Cell 11 140 RTX PRO 2000 Desktop 900-5G195-2250-000 $634 Row 27 - Cell 4 4th gen 5th gen #DIV/0! 8 Row 27 - Cell 9 Row 27 - Cell 10 Row 27 - Cell 11 115

