Nvidia's most expensive Blackwell card gets massive price cut but it is not the RTX 5090
For less than $7,700, Nvidia’s top of the range graphics card is perfect for visualization workloads
Online tech retailers worldwide have started offering Nvidia’s flagship professional graphics card, the RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition, for preorder for as little as USD 7,673, far below PC Connection’s USD 8,435, a not-so-insignificant discount of 9%.
B2B specialists Tech-America and Directdial (presumably sharing the same database) have posted listings for Nvidia’s most expensive video card ever launched.
The less powerful but more frugal RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Max Q Workstation Edition is also available for the same price. Both models are sold in retail packaging at a slight premium.
PC Connection (and Mac Connection) entries have been removed for now but Provantage, ITCreations, Exxact Corporation in the US and Indes, ITSupplies, Gegeka in Europe have pages up for the RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition, some with pricing, some without.
Fresh RTX Pro stocks available soon?
Nvidia debuted three versions of the Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 video card last week at its annual GPU Technology Conference (GTC) in San Jose, California.
The server version is unlikely to ever go on sale, as it will almost certainly only be sold as part of a server system.
The Max-Q iteration delivers 10% less performance with a reduction of 50% in the power consumption, making it ideal for systems where multiple cards will be deployed.
With up to 4000 AI TOPS performance, the plain vanilla RTX Pro 6000 BWE is the most powerful Nvidia GPU ever launched.
It has twice the memory size (and power consumption) of its former performance champion, the RTX 6000 and 3x that of RTX 5090, the best GPU on the consumer market.
Other than Nvidia, PNY, Leadtek and Elsa are the other graphics card manufacturers that will stock the RTX Pro series.
Nvidia RTX Pro shaping out to be a bargain?
At the time of writing, there’s a price difference of about USD1,100 between the current flagship and the former one, the RTX 6000 Ada Generation, but there’s more to it than just pricing.
I managed to track down another four RTX Pro cards, including the unannounced RTX Pro 2000 with 8GB of GDDR7 memory and a 115W TDP.
On paper, this is the only card that seems to have regressed compared to the previous generation as it has half the memory of its predecessor, the RTX 2000 Ada Generation.
For the other three (4000, 4500, 5000), I reserve my judgment, but on paper, it looks quite promising.
The RTX Pro 4000 has the same amount of memory as the one step up from the previous generation (RTX 4500 AG), has a 33% lower power consumption, and a much higher CUDA core count and memory bandwidth.
Given that the RTX 4500 AG costs $2,139 and the RTX Pro 4000 costs $1,407, there’s no obvious reason to choose the former over the latter.
Compared to the RTX 5000 AG, the RTX Pro 4500 has a much lower power consumption (20%) and a much higher memory bandwidth but also fewer CUDA cores.
However, these are 4th-generation ones, and I expect both cards to have broadly similar performance.
In terms of pricing, the RTX Pro 4500 costs USD 2,268, while the RTX 5000 AG retails for USD 3,742, 65% more expensive, making it very hard to justify buying the latter.
There’s a similar pattern between the RTX Pro 5000 and the RTX 6000 AG when it comes to CUDA cores, memory bandwidth, and amount.
However, their TDP (300W) is the same, while the RTX 6000 AG is about 62% more expensive than the RTX Pro 5000.
Curiously, Nvidia hasn’t disclosed the performance metrics (Floating-point performance single precision and FP4 AI TOPS with sparsity) for these four cards for obscure reasons.
That prevents us from making head-to-head comparisons, which may leave stocks in the channel unsold and cause retailers a lot of headaches.
Bulk/OEM package where available
|Header Cell - Column 1
Mfr num
Price
NVIDIA CUDA Processing Cores
NVIDIA RT Cores
Tensor Cores
CUDA cores/TOPS
GPU Memory (GB)
Peak Memory Bandwidth (GB/s)
Floating-Point Performance Single Precision (TFLOPS, Peak)
AI TOPS
Maximum Power Consumption (W)
RTX PRO 6000
Desktop
900-5G144-2200-000
24064
188
752
6
96
1792
125
4000
600
RTX PRO 6000
Data Center
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|Row 1 - Cell 3
24064
188
752
7
96
1600
111
3700
600
RTX PRO 6000 Max-Q
Desktop
900-5G153-2200-000
24064
188
752
7
96
1792
110
3511
300
RTX PRO 5000
Laptop
|Row 3 - Cell 2
|Row 3 - Cell 3
10496
82
328
6
24
896
49.8
1824
175
L40S
Data Center
NVL40STCGPU-KIT
18176
142
568
12
48
864
91.60
1466
350
RTX 6000 Ada Generation
Desktop
9005G133225000001
18176
142
568
12
48
960
91.10
1457
300
RTX PRO 4000
Laptop
|Row 6 - Cell 2
|Row 6 - Cell 3
7680
60
240
6
16
896
38.7
1334
175
RTX 5000 Ada Generation
Desktop
9005G132224000001
12800
100
400
12
32
576
65.30
1044
250
RTX PRO 3000
Laptop
|Row 8 - Cell 2
|Row 8 - Cell 3
5888
46
184
6
12
672
29.1
992
140
RTX PRO 2000
Laptop
|Row 9 - Cell 2
|Row 9 - Cell 3
3328
26
104
4
8
384
17.7
798
115
L40
Data Center
|Row 10 - Cell 2
18176
142
568
25
48
864
90.50
724
300
RTX 5000 Ada Generation
Laptop
|Row 11 - Cell 2
|Row 11 - Cell 3
9728
76
304
14
16
576
42.50
682
175
RTX 4500 Ada Generation
Desktop
9005G132226000001
7680
60
240
12
24
432
39.90
634
210
RTX PRO 1000
Laptop
|Row 13 - Cell 2
|Row 13 - Cell 3
2560
20
80
4
8
384
13.6
572
115
RTX 4000 Ada Generation
Laptop
|Row 14 - Cell 2
|Row 14 - Cell 3
7424
58
232
14
12
432
33.60
538
175
RTX 4000 Ada Generation
Desktop
9005G190227000001
6144
48
192
14
20
360
26.70
428
130
RTX 3500 Ada Generation
Laptop
|Row 16 - Cell 2
|Row 16 - Cell 3
5120
40
180
14
12
432
23.00
369
140
RTX 3000 Ada Generation
Laptop
|Row 17 - Cell 2
|Row 17 - Cell 3
4608
36
144
14
8
256
19.90
319
140
RTX 4000 SFF Ada Generation
Desktop
9005G192227000001
6144
48
192
20
20
280
19.20
307
70
RTX PRO 500
Laptop
|Row 19 - Cell 2
|Row 19 - Cell 3
1792
14
56
6
6
288
9.2
294
75
RTX 2000 Ada Generation
Laptop
|Row 20 - Cell 2
|Row 20 - Cell 3
3072
24
96
13
8
256
14.50
232
140
RTX 1000 Ada Generation
Laptop
|Row 21 - Cell 2
|Row 21 - Cell 3
2560
20
80
13
6
192
12.10
193
140
RTX 2000 Ada Generation
Desktop
VCNRTX2000ADA-B
2816
22
88
15
16
224
12.00
192
70
RTX 500 Ada Generation
Laptop
|Row 23 - Cell 2
|Row 23 - Cell 3
2048
16
64
13
4
128
9.20
154
60
RTX PRO 5000
Desktop
900-5G153-2250-000
14080
110
440
#DIV/0!
48
1344
|Row 24 - Cell 10
|Row 24 - Cell 11
300
RTX PRO 4500
Desktop
900-5G147-2250-000
10496
82
328
#DIV/0!
32
784
|Row 25 - Cell 10
|Row 25 - Cell 11
200
RTX PRO 4000
Desktop
900-5G147-2270-000
8960
70
280
#DIV/0!
24
672
|Row 26 - Cell 10
|Row 26 - Cell 11
140
RTX PRO 2000
Desktop
900-5G195-2250-000
|Row 27 - Cell 4
4th gen
5th gen
#DIV/0!
8
|Row 27 - Cell 9
|Row 27 - Cell 10
|Row 27 - Cell 11
115
Désiré has been musing and writing about technology during a career spanning four decades. He dabbled in website builders and web hosting when DHTML and frames were in vogue and started narrating about the impact of technology on society just before the start of the Y2K hysteria at the turn of the last millennium.
