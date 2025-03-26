Nvidia's most expensive Blackwell card gets massive price cut but it is not the RTX 5090

For less than $7,700, Nvidia’s top of the range graphics card is perfect for visualization workloads

NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Server Edition
(Image credit: Nvidia)

Online tech retailers worldwide have started offering Nvidia’s flagship professional graphics card, the RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition, for preorder for as little as USD 7,673, far below PC Connection’s USD 8,435, a not-so-insignificant discount of 9%.

B2B specialists Tech-America and Directdial (presumably sharing the same database) have posted listings for Nvidia’s most expensive video card ever launched.

The less powerful but more frugal RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Max Q Workstation Edition is also available for the same price. Both models are sold in retail packaging at a slight premium.

PC Connection (and Mac Connection) entries have been removed for now but Provantage, ITCreations, Exxact Corporation in the US and Indes, ITSupplies, Gegeka in Europe have pages up for the RTX Pro 6000 Blackwell Workstation Edition, some with pricing, some without.

Fresh RTX Pro stocks available soon?

Nvidia debuted three versions of the Nvidia RTX Pro 6000 video card last week at its annual GPU Technology Conference (GTC) in San Jose, California.

The server version is unlikely to ever go on sale, as it will almost certainly only be sold as part of a server system.

The Max-Q iteration delivers 10% less performance with a reduction of 50% in the power consumption, making it ideal for systems where multiple cards will be deployed.

With up to 4000 AI TOPS performance, the plain vanilla RTX Pro 6000 BWE is the most powerful Nvidia GPU ever launched.

It has twice the memory size (and power consumption) of its former performance champion, the RTX 6000 and 3x that of RTX 5090, the best GPU on the consumer market.

Other than Nvidia, PNY, Leadtek and Elsa are the other graphics card manufacturers that will stock the RTX Pro series.

Nvidia RTX Pro shaping out to be a bargain?

At the time of writing, there’s a price difference of about USD1,100 between the current flagship and the former one, the RTX 6000 Ada Generation, but there’s more to it than just pricing.

I managed to track down another four RTX Pro cards, including the unannounced RTX Pro 2000 with 8GB of GDDR7 memory and a 115W TDP.

On paper, this is the only card that seems to have regressed compared to the previous generation as it has half the memory of its predecessor, the RTX 2000 Ada Generation.

For the other three (4000, 4500, 5000), I reserve my judgment, but on paper, it looks quite promising.

The RTX Pro 4000 has the same amount of memory as the one step up from the previous generation (RTX 4500 AG), has a 33% lower power consumption, and a much higher CUDA core count and memory bandwidth.

Given that the RTX 4500 AG costs $2,139 and the RTX Pro 4000 costs $1,407, there’s no obvious reason to choose the former over the latter.

Compared to the RTX 5000 AG, the RTX Pro 4500 has a much lower power consumption (20%) and a much higher memory bandwidth but also fewer CUDA cores.

However, these are 4th-generation ones, and I expect both cards to have broadly similar performance.

In terms of pricing, the RTX Pro 4500 costs USD 2,268, while the RTX 5000 AG retails for USD 3,742, 65% more expensive, making it very hard to justify buying the latter.

There’s a similar pattern between the RTX Pro 5000 and the RTX 6000 AG when it comes to CUDA cores, memory bandwidth, and amount.

However, their TDP (300W) is the same, while the RTX 6000 AG is about 62% more expensive than the RTX Pro 5000.

Curiously, Nvidia hasn’t disclosed the performance metrics (Floating-point performance single precision and FP4 AI TOPS with sparsity) for these four cards for obscure reasons.

That prevents us from making head-to-head comparisons, which may leave stocks in the channel unsold and cause retailers a lot of headaches.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
A comparison of Ada Generation and Blackwell Professional GPUs

Bulk/OEM package where available

Header Cell - Column 1

Mfr num

Price

NVIDIA CUDA Processing Cores

NVIDIA RT Cores

Tensor Cores

CUDA cores/TOPS

GPU Memory (GB)

Peak Memory Bandwidth (GB/s)

Floating-Point Performance Single Precision (TFLOPS, Peak)

AI TOPS

Maximum Power Consumption (W)

RTX PRO 6000

Desktop

900-5G144-2200-000

$7,673

24064

188

752

6

96

1792

125

4000

600

RTX PRO 6000

Data Center

Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3

24064

188

752

7

96

1600

111

3700

600

RTX PRO 6000 Max-Q

Desktop

900-5G153-2200-000

$7,673

24064

188

752

7

96

1792

110

3511

300

RTX PRO 5000

Laptop

Row 3 - Cell 2 Row 3 - Cell 3

10496

82

328

6

24

896

49.8

1824

175

L40S

Data Center

NVL40STCGPU-KIT

$8,352

18176

142

568

12

48

864

91.60

1466

350

RTX 6000 Ada Generation

Desktop

9005G133225000001

$6,532

18176

142

568

12

48

960

91.10

1457

300

RTX PRO 4000

Laptop

Row 6 - Cell 2 Row 6 - Cell 3

7680

60

240

6

16

896

38.7

1334

175

RTX 5000 Ada Generation

Desktop

9005G132224000001

$3,742

12800

100

400

12

32

576

65.30

1044

250

RTX PRO 3000

Laptop

Row 8 - Cell 2 Row 8 - Cell 3

5888

46

184

6

12

672

29.1

992

140

RTX PRO 2000

Laptop

Row 9 - Cell 2 Row 9 - Cell 3

3328

26

104

4

8

384

17.7

798

115

L40

Data Center

Row 10 - Cell 2

$6,099

18176

142

568

25

48

864

90.50

724

300

RTX 5000 Ada Generation

Laptop

Row 11 - Cell 2 Row 11 - Cell 3

9728

76

304

14

16

576

42.50

682

175

RTX 4500 Ada Generation

Desktop

9005G132226000001

$2,139

7680

60

240

12

24

432

39.90

634

210

RTX PRO 1000

Laptop

Row 13 - Cell 2 Row 13 - Cell 3

2560

20

80

4

8

384

13.6

572

115

RTX 4000 Ada Generation

Laptop

Row 14 - Cell 2 Row 14 - Cell 3

7424

58

232

14

12

432

33.60

538

175

RTX 4000 Ada Generation

Desktop

9005G190227000001

$1,189

6144

48

192

14

20

360

26.70

428

130

RTX 3500 Ada Generation

Laptop

Row 16 - Cell 2 Row 16 - Cell 3

5120

40

180

14

12

432

23.00

369

140

RTX 3000 Ada Generation

Laptop

Row 17 - Cell 2 Row 17 - Cell 3

4608

36

144

14

8

256

19.90

319

140

RTX 4000 SFF Ada Generation

Desktop

9005G192227000001

$1,186

6144

48

192

20

20

280

19.20

307

70

RTX PRO 500

Laptop

Row 19 - Cell 2 Row 19 - Cell 3

1792

14

56

6

6

288

9.2

294

75

RTX 2000 Ada Generation

Laptop

Row 20 - Cell 2 Row 20 - Cell 3

3072

24

96

13

8

256

14.50

232

140

RTX 1000 Ada Generation

Laptop

Row 21 - Cell 2 Row 21 - Cell 3

2560

20

80

13

6

192

12.10

193

140

RTX 2000 Ada Generation

Desktop

VCNRTX2000ADA-B

$664

2816

22

88

15

16

224

12.00

192

70

RTX 500 Ada Generation

Laptop

Row 23 - Cell 2 Row 23 - Cell 3

2048

16

64

13

4

128

9.20

154

60

RTX PRO 5000

Desktop

900-5G153-2250-000

$4,039

14080

110

440

#DIV/0!

48

1344

Row 24 - Cell 10 Row 24 - Cell 11

300

RTX PRO 4500

Desktop

900-5G147-2250-000

$2,268

10496

82

328

#DIV/0!

32

784

Row 25 - Cell 10 Row 25 - Cell 11

200

RTX PRO 4000

Desktop

900-5G147-2270-000

$1,407

8960

70

280

#DIV/0!

24

672

Row 26 - Cell 10 Row 26 - Cell 11

140

RTX PRO 2000

Desktop

900-5G195-2250-000

$634

Row 27 - Cell 4

4th gen

5th gen

#DIV/0!

8

Row 27 - Cell 9 Row 27 - Cell 10 Row 27 - Cell 11

115

Desire Athow
Desire Athow
Managing Editor, TechRadar Pro

Désiré has been musing and writing about technology during a career spanning four decades. He dabbled in website builders and web hosting when DHTML and frames were in vogue and started narrating about the impact of technology on society just before the start of the Y2K hysteria at the turn of the last millennium.

