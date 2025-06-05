RTX Pro 6000 beats the unreleased 5090 despite lacking important drivers

Nvidia’s $10000 card was benchmarked across multiple modern game titles

Extreme power noise and price make it impractical for most would-be buyers

Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000 might not be marketed as a gaming GPU, but overclocking expert Roman ‘der8auer’ Hartung has shown it can outperform every consumer card Nvidia makes, and that includes the yet-to-be-released RTX 5090.

In his latest video, which you can watch below, der8auer benchmarked the $10,000 Blackwell-based workstation GPU across multiple titles, calling it “the new gaming king.”

Unlike the RTX 5090, which uses the same GB202 chip, the Pro 6000 sports 24,064 CUDA cores, more Tensor and RT cores, and a massive 96GB of GDDR7 memory.

Coil whine

It lacks Nvidia’s Game Ready Drivers, but der8auer notes this didn’t seriously affect gaming performance. In 4K Cyberpunk 2077 tests (without ray tracing), the Pro 6000 pulled 14% ahead of the RTX 5090, though it also used 15% more power.

Performance across other titles echoed that trend. The card was 11% faster in Star Wars Outlaws and Remnant 2, and 3% faster in Assassin’s Creed Mirage, the latter possibly held back by driver limitations.

Power draw and heat are challenges, with the card reaching 600W during gaming. Noise was another factor. According to der8auer, the fan ramps up aggressively, and the coil whine was the loudest he’s ever heard.

While the Pro 6000 is clearly dominant in raw performance, its price point makes it unreachable for most.

Der8auer noted that although the card has three times the VRAM of the RTX 5090, the price is five times higher. He estimated the 64GB of additional VRAM might cost $200 more to produce, but that doesn’t justify the $8,000 difference for consumers.

Still, for those chasing the absolute peak of performance - and willing to overlook coil whine and noise - the RTX Pro 6000 has set a new bar. Just don’t expect it to be practical for most gamers.

Via Tom's Hardware

Screw your RTX 5090 – This $10,000 Card Is the New Gaming King - YouTube Watch On