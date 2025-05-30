HighPoint RocketStor 8631CW gives you 64GB/s GPU bandwidth - no drivers or software needed

Real PCIe Gen5 x16 lanes delivered straight to your GPU through a single CopprLink cable

Fits dual or triple-slot GPUs from Nvidia, AMD, or Intel - no compatibility tricks required

External GPU (eGPU) enclosures aren’t new, but HighPoint’s RocketStor 8631CW has entered the scene with an unusually aggressive pitch.

The company says this external GPU setup delivers a direct PCIe Gen5 x16 connection to a full-sized graphics card via a proprietary 1-meter CopprLink CDFP cable.

In addition to its bandwidth for desktop-class GPUs, this device supports plug-and-play, OS-agnostic and does not rely on software or drivers.

A closer look at the hardware setup

At the heart of the system is the Rocket 1634D host interface card, which uses Broadcom’s PEX 89048 switch to sustain its Gen5 x16 link, with up to 64GB/s transfer speed.

The card fits into low-profile systems, measuring 68.9mm x 165mm, and supports a single CDFP channel.

It supports LED indicators for visual feedback on connection status and secure boot at both hardware and software levels.

Connected to that is the RocketStor 8631C chassis, which uses Asteralabs PCIe 5.0 retimers to maintain signal integrity.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The enclosure supports one full-height, full-length, dual- or triple-slot GPU from any major vendor, including Nvidia, AMD, and Intel.

It can handle power loads up to 600W and includes real-time power monitoring and an advanced dual-fan cooling system with programmable smart fan control for thermal issue alerts. There is also a back-panel mute button in case the audible alerts get too chatty.

Its dimensions are 370mm x 170mm x 88mm, which makes it large enough to house an RTX 5090-class card, but still compact enough not to overwhelm a desk.

This setup is aimed at workflows where stability and zero-configuration environments are mandatory - think AI model training, 8K editing, or enterprise-grade rendering pipelines.

But in a world where laptops are increasingly equipped with powerful built-in GPUs, this enclosure feels more like a fix for edge cases.

A creator looking for the best laptop for video editing or the best laptop for Photoshop will likely find plenty of capable systems that don’t need such a setup, particularly when portability, price, and simplicity are taken into account.

That said, as integrated GPUs and compact systems improve, the necessity of such a solution narrows, and the cost significantly increases.

You’ll need a PCIe slot in your system, a matching full-power GPU, and a compelling reason to justify the cost - but if you’re dead-set on hauling RTX 5090-class power around without a tower, this might be the only hardware currently up to the job.

The HighPoint RocketStor 8631CW is currently selling on HighPoint's website for $1,999.