Dual Thunderbolt 5 ports and OCuLink elevate this eGPU beyond typical external GPU standards

Nvidia's Ada Lovelace cards shine in this unit

Compact design and bold specs make FEVM FNGT5 Pro a tempting power upgrade for PCs

External GPUs have long served as a way to upgrade a laptop’s graphical capabilities, particularly for users whose machines lack discrete GPUs.

The FNGT5 Pro from Chinese manufacturer FEVM is the latest entrant in this niche category, bringing an ambitious mix of high-end GPU options and modern connectivity features.

The FNGT5 Pro supports three RTX 40-series laptop GPUs, specifically the RTX 4060, 4080, and 4090. This might raise eyebrows, but it appears to be a calculated decision to balance power and heat management within such a compact enclosure.

RTX eGPU aims high

Measuring 142 x 100 x 60 mm and with a total volume of 0.86 liters, the FNGT5 Pro is compact and travel-friendly, though not quite pocket-sized.

Despite its portability, the device features dual Thunderbolt 5 ports (100W upstream and 30W downstream), a high-speed USB-A port, and an OCuLink interface.

Offering both Thunderbolt 5 and OCuLink sets it apart from most rivals, which typically offer just one of the two.

Display connectivity is handled by HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4a outputs.

If you're part of the Apple ecosystem, however, don’t get too excited, you likely can’t use this eGPU with a MacBook Pro.

Apple has not supported external GPUs since its transition to Apple Silicon, and even earlier Intel-based Macs were only compatible with Thunderbolt 3 eGPUs using officially supported AMD GPUs.

Despite Thunderbolt 5 being theoretically backward-compatible and extremely fast, macOS lacks the driver-level support needed for Nvidia cards, especially those housed in non-certified enclosures.

So, while you could physically connect the FNGT5 Pro to a MacBook via Thunderbolt, it’s highly unlikely to function as intended.

As for pricing, the top-tier RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, with 16GB of memory and 9,728 CUDA cores, costs $1,374, steep, but in line with desktop equivalents.

The RTX 4080, featuring 7,424 CUDA cores and 12GB of memory, is priced at $1,040, while the entry-level RTX 4060, with 3,072 CUDA cores and 8GB of RAM, comes in at $555.

For users seeking the best laptop for video editing or for Photoshop, pairing a compatible system with a powerful eGPU like the FNGT5 Pro can help close the performance gap without committing to a full desktop setup.

Via TomsHardware