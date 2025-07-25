Kuycon G32P 6K monitor mimics Apple’s design but enters the market without proven credibility

USB4 with 100W power delivery sounds promising for creators seeking a single-cable workstation setup

Limited retail availability raises questions about customer service and regional return policies

Chinese manufacturer Kuycon is entering the fiercely competitive business monitor market with a 32-inch 6K monitor priced around $1,700.

The Kuycon G32P is aimed squarely at professionals who might otherwise consider Apple’s Pro Display XDR, offering similar core specs at a fraction of the cost.

The catch? Kuycon isn’t a household name, and the monitor's real-world performance and support ecosystem remain largely untested.

Impressive specifications, but credibility is still in question

The G32P features a 6144 x 3456 resolution on a Nano IPS Black panel supplied by LG, delivering high pixel density ideal for tasks that demand visual clarity.

For those seeking a monitor for photo or video editing, Kuycon’s spec sheet is likely to be appealing.

It supports true 10-bit color depth, with factory-measured coverage of 99% DCI-P3 and 99% sRGB, and a contrast ratio rated at 2000:1.

The 500-nit brightness and HDR10 compatibility bring it in line with most high-end professional monitors, at least on paper.

One of the more striking choices is the use of glossy laminated glass on the front, designed to enhance clarity and minimize distortions without using edge lighting or complex local dimming.

This approach mirrors Apple’s choices with the Pro Display XDR, and the G32P’s overall design, including its anodized aluminum build and thermally optimized rear, clearly nods to the company's aesthetic.

But while the G32P looks the part, it doesn't include a stand in the base price - instead, users must add one separately or rely on the 100x100mm VESA mount to use their own.

Connectivity is another strong point, with DisplayPort 2.1 and dual HDMI 2.1 ports supporting up to 48Gbps each. The device also supports Thunderbolt 4/USB4 input with 100W power delivery, and two USB-C ports for peripheral expansion.

These features align it with what’s expected of a business monitor today, especially one intended to operate as part of a larger workstation setup.

Kuycon also includes all required cables and adapters, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a calibration report, offering a complete out-of-box experience.

That said, the attractive specs and price, which range from $1,700 to $2,000 depending on region and configuration, do not eliminate concerns about long-term support, regional availability, and resale value.

Sales channels are currently limited, with availability through niche retailers like ClickClack.io.

As with any unknown brand, questions remain about reliability, warranty, and color consistency over time.

Via Notebookcheck