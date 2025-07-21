Slack users get more AI, at a more unified price - and every Salesforce user now gets free Slack access

Slack Pro gets more AI, including summarization, for no extra charge

Pro+ plan price up by 23%, but Slack says "significant value" has been added

New Enterprise+ plan also added, offering tougher security

Slack has rolled out a new pricing structure to add more value to its plans, bringing it more aligned with the Salesforce ecosystem by expanding Salesforce Channels to free plans.

Extra value has also been added to the Pro plan, which remains unchanged in terms of pricing, with Business+ seeing a 23% price hike alongside the introduction of a new Enterprise+ plan.

As part of the upgrade, Salesforce is injecting more artificial intelligence into its paid plans, however each will have a varying degree of assistance.

Slack plans get a big upgrade – only some prices rise

Pro plans will see no changes to pricing, but they will get some of the company's core AI features including AI summarization and huddle notes, as well as enhanced security and deeper Salesforce integration.

The company explained the Business+ price increase, from £9.75 per user per month to £12, reflects the "significant value" added, including advanced AI tools like translation, workflow generation and recaps, as well as further Salesforce features and security improvements.

Enterprise-grade AI, premium Salesforce integrations, and enhanced security, admin controls, governance and compliance are the key additions to Enterprise+, which is a new plan coming to the Slack family.

Understandably, artificial intelligence is the central topic of discussion here, with 38,000 custom APIs built plus dozens of partner AI apps from the likes of Box, Writer, AWS, Adobe, Cohere and Perplexity available in the Slack Marketplace.

Being that Slack is owned by Salesforce – a company that's invested heavily in AI and one that's working on finding the right balance between human and machine – it should come as no surprise that autonomous AI agents via Agentforce are also available to paid tiers.

The company describes the Slack platform as the "work operating system for the agentic era."