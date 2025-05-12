Freepik launches new enterprise AI plan - but is it enough to tackle Adobe’s dominance in the field?

Freepik unveils new AI plan for enterprise users

Unlimited users and legal protections among benefits

It seems to me, the company's trying to take on Adobe's own "commercially-safe" AI generation

Freepik, the creative design suite, has unveiled a new plan aimed at attracting large B2B teams to its platform - and comparisons to Adobe’s own approach to AI tools for business users is hard to miss.

Dubbed Freepik Enterprise, the plan offers a range of benefits to business users, including rights over their AI-created assets, third-party integrations with the likes of Slack, Microsoft Teams, and Adobe Creative Cloud, and that all important legal indemnity.

On the face of it, this looks to me like the company is starting to park its tanks on Adobe’s lawn. As adoption of Adobe Firefly rises, Freepik will be keen to move some of its 64 million users over to the new enterprise plan with a host of business-centric features and benefits.

What can users expect from Freepik’s enterprise plan?

According to Freepik, this new tier is designed for those who need “secure, scalable creative tools,” with the company aiming to attract teams across media, marketing, and technology who want to integrate AI into the wider workflow.

With this in mind, users are being offered, among other things, free reign to create on-brand assets, training AI with internal assets, single sign-on (SSO), and greater legal protections. Centralised management is also part of the package, with the company claiming this will help streamline account and asset administration.

Arguably, the most attractive benefit is the unlimited aspects, where users will have full access to the AI suite for generating images, video, and content. Expect no user limits here, as Freepik states this plan is “built for real teams.” Firms will also own the rights over AI-generated content, with the option to use and modify what they create across the board, covered by legal indemnity, protecting users against possible lawsuits when deploying them in a commercial setting. What I especially like is the guarantee that neither Freepik, nor its third-party providers, will re-use enterprise subscribers’ AI-generated assets or data for future AI training.

Support forms a large part of the offering. The company says it intends to deliver guidance, training, and legal assistance around IP and copyright - one of the chief concerns around AI usage in the workplace.

Given this is targeting corporations, security and compliance are also topping the bill, where GDPR, ISO/IEC 27001 and 27002, SOC 2 Type II are built into the service.

Speaking about the new plan, José Florido, Chief Market Development Officer at Freepik, said: “It’s no longer just about downloading visual assets. Large companies are looking for solutions that help them integrate AI across all their processes, offering scalability, legal compliance, and deep customization of their resources. Freepik Enterprise directly addresses that need.”

You can check out Freepik Enterprise by clicking here, and the company is currently giving users a three-month trial before an annual subscription is required.