Figma unveils big new updates for design and dev - but I'm mostly excited about the rollout of this one tool

Figma unveils new AI tools for developers and designers

Figma Make finally rolls out to all users with Full Seat

Code layers comes to Figma Sites

Over the past week, Figma has made good on its many promises revealed at its Config 2025 event.

After announcing the release of four new products - Figma Make, Figma Sites, Figma Buzz, and Figma Draw - the company has now launched a few new updates for developers and designers, alongside the full rollout of its big content ideation tool Figma Make.

According to Figma, these updates are all about “bridging the gap between design and code” with the help of new AI tools. So, what can users expect now?

What’s new in Figma?

For me, the most exciting new release is Figma Make. Finally out of beta, it’s available now to those with a Full Seat.

Figma Make is effectively an overarching design tool that spans the entire platform, and a massive leap for content ideation, where users can start with a blank canvas or copy and paste from Figma Designs, collaborate on new ideas, and then bring those designs over to other Figma tools like Sites to refine the concepts.

According to the company, Figma Make is fully capable of helping users create “an agentic AI interface, a business newsletter, and even games.”

When I attended a press briefing at Config London, I was struck by how Yuhki Yamashita, Figma’s Chief Product Officer, repeatedly mentioned how the premise here is being able to quickly conjure up ideas, throw them out if they don’t work, then start anew.

At the time, he said, “Our thought experiment was, how can we make it so easy for you to go from the idea into your head to something that is actually you can put in front of users and validate really quickly. And if it doesn't work, that's great. You can then move on to the next idea, or you can keep iterating from there.”

But it’s not the only big rollout users can now try. Figma has also released a new Dev Mode MCP Server, which is currently in beta.

Eagle-eyed Figma-watchers will have clocked an early demo of this during Microsoft Build’s opening keynote.

The company describes the MCP Server as a way to deliver design context from Figma - think variables and styles, that sort of thing - into their preferred LLM, IDE, or agentic coding tool, making sure that AI-generated code aligns with the users’ codebase.

And finally, code layers are now rolling out across Figma Sites, the AI-powered website builder. Here, users with pretty much any technical ability can customize websites and build site interactions and animations using AI prompts, presets, or raw code.

I was pretty impressed when I saw Figma Sites in action at Config, where AI prompts were used to transform static text into animated text that reacted to cursor movements. It’s designed in such a way that even a non-designer can easily edit content.

At Config, Yamashita promised bigger things were afoot, saying, “we wanted to make sure that we could support scaled use cases, too. With these kinds of content, it's much easier if we have a CMS, so that a non-designer can come in and comfortably edit that content in a way that's familiar to them. And this is something that's coming soon.” Looks like it’s finally arrived.

You can check out the newest tools from Figma by clicking here and navigating to the Products section.