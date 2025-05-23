Shopify just dropped 150+ updates, including a new AI store theme builder

Shopify announced 150+ changes to its platform

Many of the changes are AI-powered

You can now use AI to generate site themes and edit blocks

Shopify, one of the best website builders, has just announced the Summer ‘25 Edition, a collection of major, minor, and mid-sized upgrades across its platform. The company promises easier and more efficient operations, improved shopping experiences, and more store customization as a result.

With the launch of Horizons, Shopify's new design foundation, themes take center stage. This includes the addition of 10 new store templates and an AI-powered block editor to help make them your own. Alternatively, you can use the new AI store theme builder to create a theme from a simple description of your brand - although you can only generate up to 3 personalized themes for free.

Shopify has added 10 new, free templates to its library. (Image credit: Shopify)

The ecommerce platform's assistant, Sidekick, has seen a significant update to offer enhanced reasoning abilities. According to Shopify, users will be able to ask things like “Why did sales decline last month?” and get thorough analyses with data from inventory levels, marketing campaigns, and seasonal trends.

Sidekick now also supports 20 languages, can be voice-controlled, and can be used to generate images.

'Multiplier of human ambition'

Other updates include the launch of AI shopping agents (connecting products to conversational platforms such as Perplexity), Shopify checkout in Roblox (allowing your customers to checkout physical products in the digital world of Roblox), and the Shopify Knowledge Base App, which automatically generates AI-readable FAQs based on the store's policies and settings.

Shopify unlocks a new sales channel with its Roblox integration. (Image credit: Shopify)

Shopify has also introduced Storefront MCP, a feature that allows developers to build AI agents that can make product recommendations based on a shopper’s intent. They can answer questions, create carts, and guide shoppers to the checkout.

“At Shopify, we believe AI is a great multiplier of human ambition, amplifying what's possible when entrepreneurs dream big,” the company said in its blog post. “That’s why we’re weaving powerful and intuitive AI tools into every part of our platform, so that building your business feels as natural as chatting about your dreams over coffee.”

As part of Shopify's bi-annual updates, there are more than 150 changes to the platform. So, if you’re a Shopify user, we recommend reading through the whole thing here to discover how the updates can help you.