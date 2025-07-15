Get next-gen AI Squarespace tools with 10% off Squarespace subscriptions

All of the best website builders have begun adopting AI technology, but I've been most impressed with how Squarespace are using it. With minimal effort, Squarespace Blueprint AI is able to create your website brand from a few simple prompts. It's simple, intuitive, and perfectly set up for beginners.

You might think access to this technology would cost the earth, but thanks to our exclusive code, you can get all this and more for less. Simply enter the code TRADAR10 at checkout and get 10% off all Squarespace subscriptions.

This deal will run through the whole of 2025, but for other Squarespace offers, be sure to head over to our Squarespace coupon codes page.

Build your next website for as little as $14.40 per month

With cutting-edge AI tools and award-winning templates, Squarespace is the go-to website builder for new businesses or existing enterprises looking to refresh their online presence. Get started with 10% off by using our exclusive TRADAR10 code at checkout. You'll instantly benefit from 10% off. Basic = $14.40/mo (was $16/mo) Core = $20.70/mo (was $23/mo) Plus = $35.10/mo (was $39/mo) Advanced = $89.10/mo (was $99/mo)

Build your brand with Squarespace

As well as cutting-edge AI tools, Squarespace has everything you need to build your brand. This includes social content templates, email marketing tools, and SEO functionality. All of this combined provides a comprehensive set of features to take your brand to a whole new level.

One of the challenges with some website builders is that they don't manage your overall brand very well. This means you end up having to use multiple different tools for websites, social media, and marketing. With Squarespace, everything is taken care of in one simple-to-use package.

If you're still not sure, have a read of our comprehensive Squarespace review to learn more about what it offers. You can also find out why we love it over at our best small business website builders and best AI website builders guides.