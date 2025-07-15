Get next-gen AI Squarespace tools with 10% off Squarespace subscriptions
Save big with our exclusive Squarespace code
All of the best website builders have begun adopting AI technology, but I've been most impressed with how Squarespace are using it. With minimal effort, Squarespace Blueprint AI is able to create your website brand from a few simple prompts. It's simple, intuitive, and perfectly set up for beginners.
You might think access to this technology would cost the earth, but thanks to our exclusive code, you can get all this and more for less. Simply enter the code TRADAR10 at checkout and get 10% off all Squarespace subscriptions.
This deal will run through the whole of 2025, but for other Squarespace offers, be sure to head over to our Squarespace coupon codes page.
Build your next website for as little as $14.40 per month
With cutting-edge AI tools and award-winning templates, Squarespace is the go-to website builder for new businesses or existing enterprises looking to refresh their online presence.
Get started with 10% off by using our exclusive TRADAR10 code at checkout. You'll instantly benefit from 10% off.
Basic = $14.40/mo (was $16/mo)
Core = $20.70/mo (was $23/mo)
Plus = $35.10/mo (was $39/mo)
Advanced = $89.10/mo (was $99/mo)
Build your brand with Squarespace
As well as cutting-edge AI tools, Squarespace has everything you need to build your brand. This includes social content templates, email marketing tools, and SEO functionality. All of this combined provides a comprehensive set of features to take your brand to a whole new level.
One of the challenges with some website builders is that they don't manage your overall brand very well. This means you end up having to use multiple different tools for websites, social media, and marketing. With Squarespace, everything is taken care of in one simple-to-use package.
If you're still not sure, have a read of our comprehensive Squarespace review to learn more about what it offers. You can also find out why we love it over at our best small business website builders and best AI website builders guides.
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.