Netflix might be about to turn our worlds Upside Down with an official trailer for season 5

Netflix is about to make a big announcement about Stranger Things season 5

Fans think an official trailer will be released imminently

Nobody can agree on when it'll drop online, though

Clutch your walkie talkies and bicycle handlebars tightly, everyone, because the first trailer for Stranger Things season 5 could be with us very, very soon.

Over the past few days, speculation over a potential trailer drop has grown significantly and fans are now convinced an official teaser will be released publicly in the next 24 to 48 hours. Indeed, fan fervor has been driven by two posts on a Stranger Things Instagram broadcast channel, which have raised suspicions that Netflix is preparing to make a major announcement about the hit series' final installment.

Last Friday (July 11), said broadcast channel spluttered back to life after a near 18-month quiet spell. The message, which you can view below, simply said "scanning for signal". Predictably, Stranger Things fans began theorizing about what this message could be alluding to, with many suggesting (via the Stranger Things sub-Reddit and other online forums/social media apps) that a trailer was inbound.

An official teaser for Stranger Things season 5 might be with us in the next day or two (Image credit: Instagram)

Three days later, another message was uploaded that read: "Signal detected: locking in at 7-1-6."

Unsurprisingly, fans jumped to the conclusion that Netflix was not only gearing up to release season 5's first trailer, but that it would arrive on Wednesday, July 16. That's because "7-1-6" is how July 16 is represented using the US calendar format.

The arrival of Stranger Things 5's first trailer is the only logical thing that Netflix can reveal at this point. It's already unveiled the official release dates for Stranger Things season 5 – the streaming titan doing so at Tudum 2025 in late May. I suspect the popular show's devoted fanbase would be incredibly annoyed if the build-up to this big reveal doesn't amount to anything major, so I'm increasingly confident that an actual teaser will be with us in the very near future.

I've reached out to Netflix for comment on what's being teased and I'll update this article if I receive a response.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Why fans can't agree on when Stranger Things 5's first trailer could be released

Some fans think we'll see Hopper and Eleven in a season 5 teaser later today (July 15) (Image credit: Netflix)

While there's evidence pointing towards a trailer for one of the best Netflix shows' fifth and final season arriving on July 16, there are some who think it'll be released a day earlier.

There are indications that this could be true, too. For one, Instagram fan account strangerthingsnetfliix suggested the teaser will drop online on July 15, aka today (at the time of publication). Ordinarily, something like this wouldn't be taken seriously. However, according to Netflix Junkie and the Stranger Things Updates X/Twitter account, Netflix's South African PR division liked the post on the aforementioned fan account. Sure, Netflix South Africa could have done so to mislead fans ahead of the trailer's actual launch on July 16, but I doubt this is the case.

The other big piece of evidence is that July 15 marks the nine-year anniversary since Stranger Things' first season debuted on the world's best streaming service. It would be a fitting tribute to one of the biggest Netflix TV Originals of all-time if a teaser for its final season was released today. However, I think fans are more likely to believe what's posted on the official Stranger Things' Instagram broadcast channel over any fan account. So, don't be surprised if a teaser is released on July 16 and not today.

When do you think we'll see the first trailer for Stranger Things 5? Let me know in the comments. Keep your eyes trained on TechRadar, too, as I'll be covering the teaser (or whatever this announcement is) in due course.