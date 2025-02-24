Netflix reportedly suffers huge Stranger Things season 5 leak as launch date, release schedule, and plot details emerge online for the popular show's final chapter

- Netflix has reportedly suffered another big data breach
- Spoiler-filled details about Stranger Things season 5 have circulated online
- The leak comes six months after the streamer was hit a similar incident
Netflix has reportedly suffered its second big data breach in six months – and, this time, some absolutely huge Stranger Things season 5 spoilers have appeared online.
In what'll be another significant blow to the streaming giant's internal security measures, key information about Stranger Things' final season has been leaked. The forthcoming season's release date, some spoiler-filled plot details, and other assets have been shared across the internet since the breach occurred last Saturday (February 22). This marks the second time that Netflix has been hit by a major data breach in six months, with the streamer "aggressively taking action" after multiple episodes of Arcane season 2, Heartstopper season 3, and other shows leaked online last August.
What's on Netflix, one of the first outlets to cover the leak, has indicated that Netflix has moved quickly to takedown social media posts, YouTube and TikTok videos, and other internet posts that include any materials relating to Stranger Things season 5. Unfortunately, the world's best streaming service appears to be fighting a losing battle as more and more users continue to not only share the leaked information, but discuss it on social media and various forums.
I've reached out to Netflix for an official comment on the data breach, but didn't receive a response by the time of publication. I'll update this article if I receive a reply.
What Stranger Things season 5 details have leaked online?
I won't be including any spoiler-based details about Stranger Things 5 in this story. The cast and crew spent 12 months capturing over 650 hours worth of footage for its eight blockbuster movie-like episodes – not to mentioned those who are involved in post-production, marketing, and other departments whose work often goes unnoticed – and most viewers will want to get that pure experience, so I'm not going to risk ruining anyone's day with season 5's story and/or character arcs here. Netflix has also reportedly been very legally aggressive about anywhere that shows details, and I'd like this article to stay live…
What I can report on is the basics that What's on Netflix discusses in its own article. According to its sources, over 400 individual assets were accessed and downloaded by the original leaker, as was a document containing around 90 pages of confidential information. The latter seems to indicate that Netflix is eyeing a late 2025 launch for one of its most successful original TV shows, and that it'll follow in the footsteps of Stranger Things season 4 by releasing in two parts. We already knew that Stranger Things season 5 was going to debut sometime in 2025 and, given how long it'll take to complete its post-production phase, a late 2025 release is more likely than not.
If you want official details on what to expect from one of the best Netflix shows' last season, I'd advise you to read my dedicated Stranger Thing season 5 guide, which is full of information on its confirmed cast, story specifics, and the franchise's future.
