Netflix 'aggressively taking action' after huge data breach sees full episodes of Arcane season 2, Heartstopper season 3, and more leak online

Netflix is facing the biggest leak-based crisis in its history after a huge data breach resulted in numerous unreleased shows and movies appearing online.

As reported by What's on Netflix and IGN, the streaming giant has spent the past two days (August 7 and 8) scrambling to respond to the massive security breach that's seen a number of anticipated projects leak online. Among the productions affected are critically-acclaimed shows like Arcane and Heartstopper, while there are unsubstantiated reports that Stranger Things has also been impacted.

It's not known how many new Netflix movies and TV shows have been affected by the breach, but Netflix is moving quickly to hunt down sources hosting the leaked material and scrub them from the internet.

What has Netflix said about the massive data leak?

Netflix has revealed which of its vendors was hit by the data breach (Image credit: Netflix)

In a statement issued to The Wrap, Netflix revealed the breach was the result of one of its post-production partners being targeted. The world's best streaming service didn't mince its words over how "aggressively" it would pursue those responsible for the digital attack, either.

"One of our post-production partners has been compromised and footage from several of our titles has unfortunately leaked online," a Netflix spokesperson told The Wrap last night (August 8). "Our team is aggressively taking action to have it taken down."

Which Netflix shows and movies have leaked online?

The third season of Heartstopper, which debuts in early October, has been affected (Image credit: Netflix)

The most notable projects that have definitely been impacted are two of the best Netflix shows in Arcane and Heartstopper. The next installments in each series – Heartstopper season 3 and Arcane season 2 – aren't due out on Netflix until October 3 and sometime in November, but some viewers have already been given a good look at what each chapter's stories will entail following the data leak.

Per IGN and What's on Netflix again, full (albeit unfinished) episodes of Arcane and Heartstopper's upcoming seasons are circulating online. Episodes are believed to be stamped with "for internal use" and "property of Netflix" watermarks, and don't come with completed visual and sound effects. Nonetheless, the fact that these assets have appeared online will be a major blow to not only Netflix, but also each series' cast and crew who have worked so hard to bring us more top-tier television content.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This is our hard work.It is meant to be released on its due date, something we, as animators, really look forward to.It is incredibly disrespectful and just straight up annoying. You think you are doing some kind of service to the community but you are not. https://t.co/UX0lCrZbuZAugust 7, 2024

The aforementioned duo aren't the only projects to be leaked over the past 48 hours, though. Spellbound, a new animated film that's set to land on Netflix in late November, has also reportedly been posted on various message boards, forums, and social media platforms. It only received its first trailer last week ahead of the family-friendly flick's late 2024 release, too.

In fact, Heartstopper season 3 (and potentially Stranger Things season 5) aside, it's Netflix's animation department, not its live-action division, that's been most heavily impacted. SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff Plankton: The Movie, has also been leaked, as have plenty of animated shows, such as Terminator Zero, Ranma 1/2, Dan Da Dan, Fairy Odd Parents: A New Wish, Re:Zero - Starting Life in Another World, and Jentry Chau vs the Underworld.

Opinion: a smack in the face for the industry's talented creatives

Terminator Zero is one of many animated projects to be leaked in its entirety (Image credit: Netflix)

Leaks of this nature, which are starting to become commonplace (just look at House of the Dragon season 2's finale leaking online days before it aired) are no good to anyone. Sure, there's bound to be a vocal minority who, in light of Netflix raising its prices, erasing its cheap ad-free tier, and canceling a number of fan-favorite shows, may claim this data breach as karma over the streaming titan's supposed disrespectful attitude towards consumers.

I've been critical of Netflix's business decisions in the past, but anyone who's reveling in the release of these unfinished shows and movies, and/or anyone who's watched the leaked footage, should be ashamed. Not only is it not the right way to consume this media, it's also a huge slap in the face to writers, directors, artists, actors, producers, musicians, sound designers, editors, and anybody else who's worked tirelessly on their art.

Being an entertainment industry employee is stressful at the best of times, but I suspect many of the individuals who work in this sector will think the pain is worth it when their project is received well, wins awards, or even becomes the next must-see title on Netflix or many of its streaming rivals, such as Disney Plus, Max, and Prime Video.

I can't even begin to imagine, then, how everyone associated with the aforementioned TV series and films must have felt over the last few days to see their productions leak online. Words probably mean nothing to them at this point – an irony, I'm sure, after I've written this piece. The best thing you and I can do right now, though, is ignore the leaked footage, and support each and every TV show and movie when the finished products are actually released on Netflix instead. Stream them and, if you end up enjoying any of them (once they formally arrive), let their thousands-strong creative teams know. I'm sure our words will mean that much more to everyone involved after the heartache of seeing their projects leak well ahead of schedule.