Anthropic launches Claude for Financial Services to help analysts conduct research

Anthropic has launched a special edition of Claude designed for the highly regulated financial industry, with a focus on market research, due diligence, and investment decision-making.

The OpenAI rival hope for financial institutions to use its tool for financial modelling, trading system modernisation, risk modeling, and compliance automation, with pre-built MCP connectors offering seamless access to entperise and market data platforms.

The company boasted that Claude for Financial Services offers a unified interface, combining Claude's AI powers with internal and external financial data sources from the likes of Databricks and Snowflake.

Claude for Financial Services is here to take on the financial sector

Anthropic highlighted four of the tool's key benefits: powerful Claude 4 models that outperform other frontier models, access to Claude Code and Claude for Enterprise, pre-built MCP connectors, and expert support for onboarding and training.

Testing revealed that Claude Opus 4 passed five of the seven Financial Modeling World Cup competition levels, scoring 83% accuracy on complex excel tasks.

"Access your critical data sources with direct hyperlinks to source materials for instant verification, all in one platform with expanded capacity for demanding financial workloads," the company shared in a post.

Anthropic also stressed that users' data is not used for training its generative models in the name of intellectual property and client information confidentiality.

Besides Snowflake for data and Databricks for analytics, Claude for Financial Services also connects with the likes of Box for document management and S&P Global for market and valuation data, among others.

Among the early adopters is the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, whose CTO Rodrigo Castillo praised Claude for its "advanced capabilities" and "commitment to safety." The Australian banking giant envisions using Claude for Financial Services for fraud prevention and customer service enhancement.