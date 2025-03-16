Financial leaders still rely on regular tools like Excel for automation tasks over AI

published

Cybersecurity concerns hinder greater adoption of AI in finance

There is a significant gap between the industry’s excitement about AI tools and the cautious reality of their implementation in finance, new research has claimed.

Rossum surveyed 470 finance leaders from the UK, US, and Germany to understand how they are navigating the current landscape of automation, and what challenges lie ahead.

It found finance leaders are cautiously optimistic, recognizing the potential benefits of AI but still wary of the associated risks - a point reflected in 58% of finance leaders still relying on traditional productivity tools like Excel.

Excel still dominates as the automation tool of choice

Leaders in the finance industry, known for handling sensitive and highly regulated data, face unique challenges when it comes to adopting AI.

Cybersecurity is a top concern for many leaders, as AI agents and systems introduce new vulnerabilities that cybercriminals can exploit.

AI also complicates compliance with GDPR and financial data protection law, and finance departments must establish clear guidelines to govern how these technologies are used.

AI or not, compliance and legal requirements have long posed a barrier to cloud based tools. Google Sheets, often touted for its cloud-native advantages, remains far less popular than Excel, particularly in larger enterprises.

While AI is seen as a powerful tool for automating document management, the survey found that 27% of finance leaders believe that the risks of implementing AI outweigh the potential benefits.

For finance leaders looking to embrace AI-powered automation, the report outlines several tactical steps. First, addressing the gap between current tools like Excel and more advanced AI technologies is crucial, and Rossum advise organisations to invest in training employees in AI implementation.

Additionally, building robust cybersecurity frameworks and ensuring compliance with regulations will help mitigate the risks associated with AI adoption, and establishing governance protocols, especially for generative AI, will be essential in navigating the complexities of maintaining ethical standards while implementing AI.

Efosa Udinmwen
Efosa Udinmwen
Freelance Journalist

Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com

