CEOs think they might lose their jobs if they can't deliver on AI

Dataiku report finds three in four CEOs are worried about job loss due to poor AI strategies

The EU AI Act is confusing leaders of European companies

Dataiku calls for greater control and governance

Although many workers have feared that artificial intelligence could swoop in and take their jobs, new research has revealed the opposite – CEOs are worried they might lose their jobs if they don’t employ AI.

A report from Dataiku found three-quarters (74%) of CEOs fear they’ll lose their jobs within two years if they don’t deliver measurable AI-driven business gains, with more than half (54%) of the opinion that a competitor has already implemented a better AI strategy.

However, Dataiku has also revealed widespread concern around the EU AI Act, causing European companies to hesitate in AI implementation.

CEOs understand they need to implement AI strategies

Regulatory uncertainty has even been seen leading to project cancellations, affecting 40% of French companies and 33% of German companies. Only one in five (20%) UK companies were affected, with nearly one in four UK CEOs possessing a formal AI roadmap for the next year – double the global average and five times Germany’s rate, putting the nation miles ahead of others.

Companies such as Salesforce and AWS betting big on agentic AI also look to be in good stead, with almost all (94%) CEOs admitting that AI agents could provide equal or better business counsel than a human board member.

However, it’s not always a case of deploying AI for meaningful purposes, with more than a third (35%) of AI initiatives expected to be ‘AI washing’.

Dataiku also noted the impacts that poor and delayed strategies could have on security, with 94% of CEOs suspecting employees using GenAI tools like ChatGPT without company approval.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“For CEOs today, every AI decision feels like a high-stakes gamble that can drive competitive dominance or lead to costly consequences,” said Florian Douetteau, Dataiku CEO. “The only way to turn AI into an enduring advantage is to assert greater control and governance.”