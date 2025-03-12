UK workers are spending more than one day per week tracking down information

News
By
published

Britain is in a productivity crisis

A stressed employee looking over some graphs
(Image credit: Shutterstock/boonchoke)
  • Two in three UK workers are more overwhelmed at work than before
  • We spend nearly half our days doing ‘busy work’
  • Workers call for clearer processes and more AI

New research from Atlassian has revealed that Britain’s workers are spending an average of nine hours per week tracking down information, which equates to more than an entire typical working day.

This comes as nearly two in three (64%) UK workers feel more overwhelmed than before, with poor collaboration practices contributing to widespread workplace burnout and stress.

The research reveals exactly how much time is wasted on non-productive tasks, highlighting the immense scope for improvement that could dig the UK and other nations out of their productivity crises.

This is how much time we’re spending on meaningless tasks

According to the stats, nearly half (48%) of our time is spent on so-called ‘busy work’, which includes sharing information and tracking people down. Assuming a typical 40-hour working week, that’s more than 19 hours every single week spent being unproductive.

The problem stems from poor collaboration setups in workplaces – 55% agreed that their work is blocked while waiting for information from other teams, and 44% find it hard to coordinate with other teams. One in three (34%) feel that cross-team collaborations slow down work.

This breakdown in communication is causing further inefficiencies, with more than half unknowingly working on the same task as other teams, resulting in unnecessary duplication.

On the flip side, Atlassian says that teams with clear collaboration processes can meet tight deadlines, with the report revealing how artificial intelligence can plug some of the gaps that exist today.

Workers believe AI can make them a better teammate (43%), improve work speed and quality (59%) and help them more effectively manage information (67%), but AI isn’t a silver bullet. Many also call for clearer goals and strategy (69%), consistent processes across teams (40%) and standardized collaboration tools (30%).

“This research highlights a critical issue in the modern workplace: the systems designed to support employees are not keeping pace with the increasing demands of work… This 'digital hide-and-seek' not only wastes time but also stifles creativity and innovation, as employees are forced to focus on administrative tasks rather than high-impact Work,” concluded Dr Molly Sands, Head of Teamwork Labs at Atlassian.

You might also like

Craig Hale
Craig Hale

With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Team collaboration
Can we build closer connections with colleagues in the era of overwork?
Man holding a phone which is displaying ChatGPT is, prototype artificial intelligence chatbot developed by OpenAI
Many employees are actually demanding more AI at work
Ai tech, businessman show virtual graphic Global Internet connect Chatgpt Chat with AI, Artificial Intelligence.
Could AI be the key to solving our productivity woes? A personal assistant could solve many issues
Bored frustrated business people working in the office with an efficient robot.
Make AI work smarter, not harder for employees
Data center racks with cables and servers
Workers are being overloaded with data from AI, and it isn't helping
Stress
Remote workers are more productive and face less interruptions than their office-only co-workers
Latest in Pro
A stressed employee looking over some graphs
UK workers are spending more than one day per week tracking down information
A person holding out their hand with a digital AI symbol.
How AI can help the UK’s scale-ups realize the growth agenda
An American flag flying outside the US Capitol building against a blue sky
Sean Plankey selected as CISA director by President Trump
A young man working on laptop in office writing notes
Ending the fix/break cycle of End User Computing support
OpenAI
OpenAI wants to help your business build its next generation of AI agents
Ai tech, businessman show virtual graphic Global Internet connect Chatgpt Chat with AI, Artificial Intelligence.
Nation-state threats are targeting UK AI research
Latest in News
A stressed employee looking over some graphs
UK workers are spending more than one day per week tracking down information
Vision Pro Metallica
Apple Vision Pro goes off to never never land with Metallica concert footage
Mufasa is joined by another lion, a monkey and a bird in this promotional image
Mufasa: The Lion King prowls onto Disney+ as it finally gets a streaming release date
An American flag flying outside the US Capitol building against a blue sky
Sean Plankey selected as CISA director by President Trump
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 on a table with its retail packaging
Nvidia RTX 5060 GPU spotted in Acer gaming PC, suggesting rumors of imminent launch are correct – and that it’ll run with only 8GB of video RAM
Indiana Jones talking to a friend in a university setting with a jaunty smile on his face
New leak claims Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 release will come in April
More about pro
Privacy Hero II

I tested this secure router and the bundled year of VPN service feels mostly like a marketing exercise
A person holding out their hand with a digital AI symbol.

How AI can help the UK’s scale-ups realize the growth agenda
Privacy Hero II

I tested this secure router and the bundled year of VPN service feels mostly like a marketing exercise
See more latest
Most Popular
EDMONTON, CANADA - FEBRUARY 10: A woman uses a cell phone displaying the Open AI logo, with the same logo visible on a computer screen in the background, on February 10, 2025, in Edmonton, Canada
T-Mobile rival is giving free ChatGPT Plus, worth hundreds, to its subscribers - but there's a catch
Three photos of the iPad Air M3 and its camera
iPad Air M3 review roundup – should you buy Apple's new mid-range tablet?
Vision Pro Metallica
Apple Vision Pro goes off to never never land with Metallica concert footage
HP LaserJet Pro 3000 on modern office desk
Now HP printers are being bricked following firmware update
Meta QLC Server
Facebook engineers say bigger hard disk drives is making one critical metric far, far worse
Mufasa is joined by another lion, a monkey and a bird in this promotional image
Mufasa: The Lion King prowls onto Disney+ as it finally gets a streaming release date
Two iPhones showing Apple HomeKit settings
Still using an iPad as a Home Hub? Bad news – Apple is about to end support for it
Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
Future PlayStation games could have AI-powered characters, if this leaked prototype of Aloy is anything to go by
An American flag flying outside the US Capitol building against a blue sky
Sean Plankey selected as CISA director by President Trump
Scam alert
Fake jobs and phone calls: How Americans lost $12.5 bn to fraud in 2024