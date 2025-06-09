Good news - AI might be changing how you feel about your job

HP study claims workers are increasingly embracing AI

AI is helping workers save time by taking away dull tasks

It's also apparently helping with work-life balance

Some workers are claiming AI tools are becoming increasingly helpful in not only doing their jobs, but improving their work-life balance, new research has claimed.

A survey from HP found nearly three-quarters (72%) of employees using AI say it saves them time each week, with one in ten claiming they are saving more than five hours per week.

Nearly a quarter (23%) also claim using AI has made their jobs more fulfilling, with workers able to spend less time on dull repetitive tasks, and focus instead on what they actually enjoy about their work.

AI in the workplace

The study also found AI might be able to help business owners with some of their most pressing issues.

One in three business leaders say using AI has already delivered more than 11% in cost savings, with almost half saying it helps reduce time spent on admin tasks, and just over a third (34%) saying it has improved decision making and strategic planning.

The benefits are perhaps becoming clearer for businesses, yet the survey added many firms are still working out their AI strategy, with over a quarter saying their business currently has no formal AI strategy in place.

However the appetite does appear to be there, as nearly half (44%) expect AI to be fully embedded by 2027.

Just over half (54%) of business leaders noted they would be more likely to adopt AI if it was built into devices such as AI PCs, with employees agreeing, with 29% saying they would use AI more if it was embedded in tools they already use or didn’t require an internet connection (10%).

"AI is no longer a ‘nice to have’ – it’s a business imperative," said Neil Sawyer, HP’s Managing Director for Northwest Europe.

"Companies that fail to act now risk falling behind their competitors, losing productivity, and missing out on the efficiency gains AI is already delivering. By embedding AI directly into secure, familiar devices, organisations can overcome trust and usability challenges — and scale adoption with confidence."