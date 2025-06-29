Nearly half of Gen Z believe their bosses don’t understand the benefits of workplace AI

Employees across generations agree AI should help with tasks, not act as a human replacement

AI is expected to save Gen Z employees nearly 90 minutes per workday

A growing divide is emerging in the workplace over the role of AI, and Gen Z is increasingly at odds with their managers.

New data from a UKG and Harris Poll survey reveals that 49% of Gen Z employees believe their bosses simply do not understand the real benefits of artificial intelligence.

The findings reveal a potential disconnect between younger employees, who are often teaching themselves how to use AI tools, and older leaders who may be hesitant or unsure about adopting new technologies at scale.

AI should support, not replace

Employees across generations want AI to help with their work, but not replace it, with 89% of all surveyed workers saying AI should be viewed as a tool, not a co-worker.

“Every few decades, breakthrough technology fundamentally changes the way we do everything… AI is quickly becoming ubiquitous and indispensable to work – and ignoring it now is like choosing not to use a computer or the internet,” said Suresh Vittal, Chief Product Officer at UKG.

Most employees (84%) also think that AI should be used to automate tasks, not perform the entire role.

This view is held consistently across organizations of all sizes, from startups to global enterprises.

Despite this consensus, the tension lies in how fast adoption should move, and who is driving it.

Younger workers appear to be the most proactive, and 70% of Gen Z employees say they’ve taught themselves most of the AI tools they use, compared to just 40% of Boomers.

90% of Gen Z believe AI will save them time, with nearly a third expecting to reclaim up to 89 minutes a day.

Tasks like summarizing company policies, building schedules, verifying pay, and managing time-off requests are among the functions they are most eager to hand over to machines.

However, tasks involving empathy, discretion, or complex judgment are not seen as appropriate for automation.

In simple terms, AI should take the repetitive and boring part of the job so that people can focus on the meaningful ones.

“Gen Z may be on the leading edge of AI adoption in the workplace, but this technology has the power to transform work for every generation,” he continued.

“From simplifying and automating everyday tasks to increasing productivity to unlocking more time for creativity, innovation, and personal connection, AI will reshape the employee experience in the years ahead. The sooner organizations act on AI’s potential, the greater competitive advantage they’ll gain.”