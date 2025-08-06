AI is already working for your people - now it’s time to make it work for the business

Artificial intelligence (AI) isn’t something on the horizon. It’s already part of how people are getting work done.

Recent research from HP and YouGov found that 72% of UK employees using AI tools say it saves them time every week. One in ten are saving more than five hours. Some are using it to reduce manual admin. Others say it helps them focus, collaborate more effectively, or feel more in control of their day.

But these gains aren’t coming from structured enterprise rollouts. In many cases, they’re the result of quiet experimentation - employees using what’s already at their fingertips, often without training or direction from IT.

At the same time, more than a quarter of UK businesses still report having no formal AI strategy. This creates a growing disconnect: employees are forging ahead on their own, while the organization risks falling behind. It’s not a technology gap; it’s a leadership one.

In my conversations with CIOs and IT leaders across the UK and wider Northwest Europe market, I hear a mix of urgency and uncertainty. Everyone agrees AI is critical to future competitiveness. But there are open questions around where to start, how to scale responsibly, and how to balance experimentation with governance.

That hesitation is understandable, especially in industries where risk and compliance frameworks are tight. But as more teams adopt AI organically, the absence of a centralized plan introduces its own risks - from data leakage to inconsistent performance and lost opportunities for enterprise-wide value.

A rare opportunity to re-architect from the ground up

The end of Windows 10 support in 2025 presents a strategic window. Many organizations are already reviewing their device strategies and digital estate planning. This moment, whether viewed as a compliance trigger or a chance to modernize, is an ideal time to align IT infrastructure decisions with longer-term goals around workplace tools and AI integration.

We’re seeing growing interest in AI-capable endpoint devices as part of that strategy. These systems offer local processing, reduced latency, and better data control-critical features for organizations managing hybrid environments or strict regulatory requirements. But while improved performance and privacy are important, the real benefit is this: AI becomes embedded, accessible, and usable without disrupting the way people already work.

I’ve spoken with IT leaders who are introducing AI incrementally through use cases that matter to employees: summarizing meetings, creating first drafts, reducing clicks. It doesn’t need to be complex to be effective, but it does need to be intentional.

From pilot mode to platform mindset

Too many organizations remain stuck in test-and-wait mode. A pilot project goes well, but momentum fizzles. There’s no clear business owner, no framework to expand, no metrics to track long-term impact. Here, AI remains confined to one team or workflow, useful but limited.

To unlock real value, businesses need to stop thinking in projects and start thinking in systems. That means moving AI out of isolated pockets and into the core of IT and business strategy. From what I’ve seen across sectors, this shift requires three mindset changes.

First, move from experimentation to prioritization. AI isn’t a side initiative anymore. It needs sponsorship, resourcing, and KPIs tied to outcomes the organization cares about - whether that’s productivity, cost savings, or faster decision-making.

Second, move from scattered adoption to secure design. Governance, data privacy, and accountability must be built in from the beginning. In regulated industries, this is non-negotiable. But even in more flexible sectors, employees need to know where AI fits and what the boundaries are.

Third, move from short-term rollout to long-term enablement. AI success isn’t about deployment alone. It’s about building trust, training users, and supporting adoption in ways that stick. That means investing in support infrastructure-not just software licenses.

Some of the most effective CIOs I’ve worked with are building cross-functional AI working groups that bring together IT, data, ops, HR, and business units. These teams aren’t just coordinating rollouts-they’re shaping roadmaps, reviewing risks, and evolving policies together. That kind of alignment isn’t flashy, but it’s what allows AI to move from tactical to transformative.

AI that works - for people and the business

Beyond the tech stack, there’s a broader benefit to consider. In the same HP and YouGov research, AI users reported lower stress, improved work-life balance, and greater satisfaction with their roles. When implemented well, AI doesn’t just make work faster, it makes it more manageable and more meaningful. That translates into retention, productivity, and culture shifts that directly affect the bottom line.

As IT leaders, we don’t just manage systems, we shape environments. Our job is to build the foundations that allow people to do their best work. And increasingly, that means designing ecosystems where AI can be adopted confidently, used securely, and evolved sustainably.

The momentum is already there. Employees are experimenting. The tools are ready. The opportunity now is to implement structure and take those individual wins and build a strategy that turns them into lasting, measurable impact.

