Bridging the AI adoption gap: turning experiments into enterprise value

AI is more than a buzzword. Across various industries, it’s proving value by streamlining operations, enhancing decision-making and unlocking new levels of efficiency. But despite its potential, many businesses are still struggling to realize their AI ambitions— caught in limbo between experimentation and execution.

According to a recent study by Boston Consulting Group, only 26% of companies have successfully moved beyond proofs of concept to achieve tangible results. Bridging this AI adoption gap goes beyond technology; it's dependent on a clear strategy, organizational readiness and employee engagement.

Laura Gregg Social Links Navigation Customer Success Lead for EMEA at Notion.

Start with clear objectives

One of the main reasons AI initiatives fail is an absence of well-defined objectives. It's easy to be swept up in the hype — launching pilot projects or deploying experimental chatbots simply to ‘get started’. But without clear understanding of the areas AI can most effectively enhance, investments will likely devolve into fragmented, siloed initiatives with little long-term impact.

A useful starting point is to ask: “what are the pain points within my business?” Depending on the size and structure of the company, these can vary significantly, but common objectives for AI implementation include streamlining internal processes, automating repetitive tasks and saving time finding and analyzing information. In any case, businesses should approach AI like any other digital transformation initiative: begin with strategy, not software.

Create a north star with centralized knowledge

Even the most advanced AI models are only as good as the quality of the data they have to work with. In many organizations, valuable information is scattered across various platforms, locked in legacy systems or buried in disorganized documents. This fragmentation not only causes frustration due to information being time-consuming to access, but it also stifles AI's ability to deliver accurate and meaningful insights at scale.

To remedy this, businesses should ensure that company knowledge is maintained in a centralized system. Accessible and well-structured data stored within a unified platform makes it easier for AI to process vast amounts of information quickly, surface relevant insights and inform decision-making across the organization. If AI is the engine, data is the fuel. Without reliable, high-quality data, that engine can’t take you far.

Bring employees on the AI journey

Another hurdle for AI adoption is how the roll-out strategy is received. Recent research indicates that around 70-80% of AI initiatives fail, and lack of employee buy-in is a key contributing factor. Some employee apprehension is understandable and can be due to numerous factors, such as feeling excluded from the decision-making process or struggling to comprehend how AI fits into day-to-day roles.

That’s why actively engaging teams throughout the process is crucial. While support and clear communication on the AI strategy from company leadership is essential, you also need to identify champions to help drive change across the organization. These ‘builders’ - enthusiastic early adopters - will be instrumental in showing tangible use cases and building trust among their peers. Their support, alongside continuous investment in training and an inclusive approach, will facilitate a successful roll-out.

Measure impact and stay flexible

Employee engagement is also key to measuring results: the more people use and benefit from AI tools, the more you see a return on investment. Look at the usage data - how many people are using AI, and how often? - and pair this with surveys to gauge time savings and quality of work improvements. Talking to the most active users on what value they’re seeing allows you to replicate it across the business.

This ongoing dialogue also sheds light on evolving use cases for AI, helping you to refine the strategy further. For example, I’ve seen that customers who initially used AI tools mainly for writing support are now using it for project management and customized tasks. Companies that succeed with AI treat it as a living system, not a static tool.

Converting potential into performance

The promise of AI is real — but it’s not an automatic outcome. Bridging the AI adoption gap requires more than just experimenting with the latest tools or following trends. With clear strategic intent, robust data foundations, inclusive implementation practices and a culture of continuous improvement, companies will be on the right track to convert experimentation to enterprise value.

