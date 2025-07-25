A Windows-to-Linux migration tool has been revealed

It's still in development, but looks very promising, providing a seamless way of transitioning to Linux

Only one distro is supported, but there's the possibility of multiple options in the future

Those whose PC doesn't support Windows 11 - or people who just plain don't like Microsoft's newest OS, and don't want to leave Windows 10 for it - could, at some point down the line, have another option in terms of a way to switch to Linux instead.

Neowin picked up on a project that's a Windows-to-Linux migration tool, enabling you to shift across all your files and settings - as well as installed apps - from Windows 10 over to Linux.

Now, there are a few caveats for this concept, and I'll lead with the most notable, namely that this isn't a finished product yet. The software is still under development, in an "early" form, and all we can see of it now is a demo on YouTube.

The tool, called Operese, is being put together by 'TechnoPorg', an engineering student at the University of Waterloo (in Canada), and the utility has been under development for some time.

Another sizeable catch is that it only allows Windows 10 users to switch to one particular Linux distro, Kubuntu (which is based on the popular Ubuntu, so it's far from a bad choice - and I'll come back to this shortly).

Otherwise, you can see how the process works in the 'Program Demo' section of the YouTube clip below. The app takes care of the whole migration, extracting the relevant data from Windows 10, then installing Kubuntu, and reapplying the correct settings, your files, and so on (achieving this using some clever trickery with drive partitions).

Introducing Operese (a Windows-to-Linux migration tool made by a nerd) - YouTube Watch On

Analysis: In-place upgrade to Linux

Essentially, Operese is like an in-place upgrade, the same as you might perform to shift to Windows 11, except in this case, you're going from Windows 10 to Linux. It's a very smart idea in that respect for those who are intimidated by the idea of migrating to Linux - you can do it straight from your existing Windows 10 PC, with no fuss whatsoever, just sit back and let the tool do all the hard work.

I'm not sure how the transfer of apps will be facilitated, and obviously, that could get tricky where software isn't available on Linux (or doesn't work on the platform). Indeed, the program migration aspect remains unfinished in Operese at this point in time, as the developer tells us in the YouTube clip, so this is still rather up in the air.

Another issue is that, given that we're told it's still relatively early in development, is this app going to be ready for Windows 10's End of Life? TechnoPorg says it'll be full steam ahead working on Operese until October, which suggests that the dev is trying to hit that deadline, when support for Windows 10 ceases. He may need help to that end, and talks about making the code open source, too (not a bad thing in terms of security, either).

Still, even if that deadline is missed, remember that Windows 10 users can get an extra year of support just by syncing PC settings via the Windows Backup app (not a high price to pay in my view). The app could still be very useful even as a late arrival, then, given that breathing space. And even if this project isn't realized, it does show that this kind of streamlined Linux migration is perfectly possible - and that it might show up in some form, hopefully sooner rather than later.

For those grumbling that there's only one choice of distro, TechnoPorg observes that Kubuntu was selected for some good reasons. Its stability, third-party driver support, and the KDE Plasma desktop environment will make those who are used to the Windows desktop feel somewhat at home. Also, Ubuntu offers a great set of tools for automated installations, apparently, which makes it suit this project nicely.

All that said, the developer indicates that supporting some of the other best Linux distros is a possible long-term goal, and that "based on the overwhelming community feedback, I will be making the internals [of Operese] more distro-agnostic". Meaning other options aside from Kubuntu - hopefully, alternatives well-suited to Windows users - could be in the cards eventually.