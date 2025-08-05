No more echoes? Google Meet is finally fixing one of the most annoying parts of joining a conference call

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls on Companion mode

Laptops listen out for hardware via ultrasound signals

It only works with Chrome and supported hardware

One of the biggest pain points for Google Meet users joining video conferencing calls could soon be solved after the company by adding a new Companion Mode feature to automatically allow users to join a call.

In a blog post, the company unveiled its new automatic room check-in feature, which uses ultrasound proximity detection to streamline the process of joining meetings in Companion mode.

Users' laptops will leverage the built-in microphone to detect an ultrasound signal from Google Meet hardware, making it even easier to join in with multi-person calls - and hopefully putting an end to annoying or jarring echoes for good.

Google Meet gets even easier in Companion mode

"To simplify joining meetings from a conference room and prevent disruptive audio feedback, Google Meet now intelligently guides you to the best joining option," Google noted.

When a laptop detects nearby Google Meet hardware, it will switch from highlighting 'Join now' to 'Use Companion mode', which allows them to join into a call without duplicating audio or video in a shared room.

Already a useful feature, Companion mode disables the mic and camera by default to prevent audio feedback or echo, allowing users to view presentations, use the in-meeting chat, participate in polls, share their screen and use captions.

"This wayfinding feature helps ensure a seamless, echo-free start to your meeting," Google added.

Proximity-based Room Check-in replaces the manual check-in prompt shown after clicking 'Use Companion mode'.

The tool will be available to all Google Workspace customers with Google Meet hardware, but could take up to 15 days from August 4 to show up for all users. For now, the feature is only supported on Google Meet web via Chrome, together with certified Google Meet peripherals.