Google Meet will now use Gemini to suggest "next steps" after your team meetings

Making sense of priorities in your work calls could soon be a lot more straightforward, thanks to an AI-assisted update coming to Google Meet.

The video conferencing service has announced it will now be using Gemini to create a checklist of "next steps" following the end of every call, collating the key actions that need attention going forward.

And in order to make sure nothing important gets missed, Google Meet is also making any live captions generated during your calls available for up to 30 minutes after they're created, rather than instantly disappearing when the conversation moves on.

Next steps on Google Meet

(Image credit: Google Workspace)

The "next steps" feature is an expansion to the existing "Take notes for me" tool launched for Google Meet back in August 2024, which aimed to identify key points in the discussion and send a recap email after a call, saving users time.

Now, next steps and follow-up points will be "automatically identified and organized within the meeting notes document," with users able to review and edit as needed, and assign tasks to particular people.

"This latest note-taking enhancement will help ensure important follow-ups aren’t missed and keeps everyone aligned on what happens next after your meeting," a Google Workspace updates blog post announcing the launch noted.

(Image credit: Google Workspace)

Users will also now be able to scroll back through live captions, including translated captions, for up to 30 minutes. Google says this will be particularly helpful if you’ve missed a portion of the conversation or you want to review specific details mentioned earlier in the conversation, with the feature available for all Google Workspace customers, as well as users with personal Google accounts.

Both features are rolling out to rapid release domains now, although the "next steps" feature will take more time to be available for most as Google says it wants to "carefully monitor performance and quality."

Next steps will be available to users on Google Workspace Business Standard and Plus tiers, along with Enterprise Standard and Plus users. It will also be available with the Gemini Education Premium add-on, as well as to anyone who previously purchased the Gemini Enterprise or AI Meetings & Messaging add-ons.