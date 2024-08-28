Google Meet will now use Gemini AI to automatically take meeting notes for you

A new Google Meet update is looking to help users focus on their meetings more than ever with the ability to take notes automatically.

First announced in August 2023, the new "Take notes for me" tool, powered by the company's Gemini AI platform, has finally begun rolling out to Google Workspace users now.

However not all video conferencing users will be able to utilize the tool immediately, as it will initially only be available to Google Workspace customers with the Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Education Premium, or AI Meetings & Messaging add-ons.

Google Meet "Take notes for me"

"It can be challenging to stay on top of and engaged with meeting discussions while also trying to keep a record of the meeting and subsequent follow-ups," a Google Workspace Updates blog post announcing the launch said.

"“Take notes for me” is an AI-powered feature in Google Meet that automatically takes notes, allowing you to focus on discussion, collaboration, and presentation during your meetings."

The feature, which will be turned on by default, but can also be activated by selecting the pencil icon in the top right corner of the screen, will automatically capture meeting notes in a Google Docs file, saving it to the Google Drive account of the person owning the meeting.

The notes document will also be attached to the calendar event, meaning your colleagues or co-workers within your organization can also access them.

When the meeting is finished, Google Meet will send out an email with a link to the notes to both the meeting owner, and anyone else who has "take notes for me" enabled.

Anyone joining the meeting late will be able to catch up quickly with a "summary so far" recapping what has already taken place. For now, the feature will also only be available when using Google Meet on a computer or laptop, and meetings must be conducted in spoken English.

The launch is the latest step in Google Meet's plan to be more effective and useful for customers everywhere.

This includes the AI Meetings and Messaging add-on, a suite of AI-powered tools it hopes will make workers more efficient and lead to more productive collaboration across businesses.

Costing $10 per user, per month across "most" Google Workspace plans, the plan also includes an expanded "Translate for me" feature which will automatically detect and translate captions in Google Meet calls, and an expansion of Google Chat spaces up to 500,000 members for those company-wide chats.

Gmail is also getting improved voice prompts allowing users to easily send emails on the go, as well as an instant polish tool able to convert rough notes into a complete email with a single click.