Good news — your Google Meet call will soon be able to take notes for you

Missing a key point of a work meeting or call could soon be a thing of the past thanks to a new Google Meet update.

The video conferencing platform has revealed its AI-powered tool that will automatically take notes during a meeting will be rolling out within weeks, with just a few final tweaks to be sorted out.

Powered by the company's Gemini AI platform, Google Workspace hopes the tool will lead to greater productivity and efficiency, letting users "drop the pen" and focus more clearly on the meeting instead of splitting focus between listening and taking notes on video conferencing calls.

Take notes for me

In a Google Workspace update blog post, the company outlined that although a general launch of the feature is coming "soon", admins can test out and configure their settings now.

This will allow admins to control who exactly can get access to the feature, which will be on by default, hopefully shutting out anyone not supposed to be on a call.

The setting can be configured in the Admin console by going to Apps > Google Workspace > Google Meet > Gemini Settings, with Google also noting this gives admins more time to test the feature before the public rollout.

It adds “Take notes for me” is available for customers who have a Gemini Enterprise, Gemini Education Premium, or AI Meetings and Messaging add-on. Only users who are assigned one of these licenses will be able to use the note-taking feature.

The launch is the latest step in Google Meet's plan to be more effective and useful for customers everywhere.

The company announced "Take notes for me" back in April 2024 as part of the AI Meetings and Messaging add-on, a suite of AI-powered tools it hopes will make workers more efficient and lead to more productive collaboration across businesses.

Costing $10 per user, per month across "most" Google Workspace plans, the plan also includes an expanded "Translate for me" feature which will automatically detect and translate captions in Google Meet calls, and an expansion of Google Chat spaces up to 500,000 members for those company-wide chats.

Gmail is also getting improved voice prompts allowing users to easily send emails on the go, as well as an instant polish tool able to convert rough notes to a complete email with a single click.