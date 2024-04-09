Want more AI in your meetings? Google Meet and Chat are on it - but you'll have to pay

Your workplace chats and meetings could soon get even more AI tools thanks to a new Google Workspace add-on highlighting the power of its Gemini platform.

At Google Cloud Next 24, the company has announced a new AI Meetings and Messaging add-on that it hopes will make workers more efficient and lead to more productive collaboration across businesses.

Available for $10 per user, per month across "most" Google Workspace plans, the company says the new tools will help users feel more confident and connected to their colleagues.

AI on the way

Among the new features for Google Meet is "Take notes for me", available now in preview, which Google Workspace says will let you "drop the pen" and be able to focus more clearly on the meeting instead of splitting focus between listening and taking notes on video conferencing calls.

There is also an expanded "Translate for me" feature which will automatically detect and translate captions in Google Meet calls. Now available in 69 languages (52 more than was previously on offer), which Google says is equal to 4,600 language pairs, the tool, available in June 2024, will help connect workers regardless of their language differences.

Elsewhere, the company announced that automatic translation of messages and on-demand conversation summaries using Gemini will be coming to Google Chat later in 2024, again expanding the possibilities when it comes to collaborating with teams and co-workers across the world.

Google Chat spaces will soon be able to expand and welcome up to 500,000 members for those company-wide chats, with general availability of messaging interoperability for Slack and Teams through its partner Mio also on the way soon.

Gmail is also getting improved voice prompts that will allow users to easily send emails on the go, as well as an instant polish tool able to convert rough notes to a complete email with a single click.

Google says the launches are part of an extended roadmap following the warm reception to AI-powered tools across Workspace. The company says 70% of enterprise users who have use its "Help Me Write" in Google Docs or Gmail end up using Gemini's suggestions, and more than 75% of users who create images in Slides are inserting them into their presentations.