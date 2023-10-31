Lots more Duet AI could be coming to Google Workspace soon
Google Workspace prepares for a world of AI
Generative AI for Google Workspace apps will soon become more powerful, according to a 9To5Google article which states that a new side panel will add more context to the AI writer.
Google’s Duet AI platform can alreadyhandle prompts relating to writing content and generating images, but the new side panel promises to be a more “contextual, real-time AI collaborator.”
The feature has already been previewed and demonstrated at Google events, including the main I/O keynote back in May 2023.
Duet AI is about to get even better
The new AI popup is likely to overlay a Google Workspace app in a more prominent manner as it strives to become a more useful point of contact for workers, who may be able to ask it to summarize and create more content.
Up until now, Duet AI for Workspace has largely been a pilot scheme, and while it became generally available for some customers earlier in August 2023, many of the features remain a work in progress.
As the company prepares to inject more generative AI into the lives of workers using its Workspace subscriptions, updated guidance on privacy has been issued.
Outlined in a support page is the information that Google collects from its users, including prompts, some input and output, and feedback, however the company has stressed that personal information remains safe.
For example, the content from emails and documents “will not be seen by human reviewers or used for product improvement unless it has been aggregated and/or pseudonymized.”
The support page also discusses user inputs: “Please do not include sensitive, confidential, or personal information that can be used to identify you or others in your prompts.”
In the meantime, the AI Safety Summit spearheaded by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to shed some light on safe and responsible AI use. With the likes of US Vice President Kamala Harris, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and leading AI billionaire Elon Musk all in attendance, the world is watching.
