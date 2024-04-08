Live
Google Cloud Next 2024 - all the news and updates as it happens
We're in Las Vegas for Google Cloud Next 2024
Welcome to our live coverage of Google Cloud Next 2024! We're live in Las Vegas this week for a packed week of news and announcements from one of the world's biggest players when it comes to cloud innovation.
The conference starts tomorrow (Tuesday 9 April) with an opening keynote from Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian, and we've been promised plenty of other special guests.
We'll be keeping you updated with all the latest announcements here, so stay tuned for everything you need to know for Google Cloud Next 2024!
So what are we expecting to see from Google Cloud this week? In a word - AI.
The company has been bullish in its use of AI across the board, and has been ramping up Gemini and Vertex in many of its product lines.
Elsewhere, we're probably set to see a host of new updates and upgrades for Google Workspace - again, most likely to be around AI, but with the scale of the office software suite, who knows?
We may also see some new hardware - with Nvidia recently announcing its latest flagship Blackwell chips, it's very likely we'll see something with Google announced here.