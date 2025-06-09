London Tech Week 2025 day one live - Jensen Huang, Keir Starmer, and much more as it happens
We're live at London Tech Week 2025
TechRadar Pro is live at London Tech Week 2025!
We're here in London to see all the latest talks, panels and news announcements as they happen.
Day one promises to be a bit of a blockbuster, with some very special guests, so stay tuned for all the updates as we see them!
We've made it inside Olympia, but the queues for this morning's opening sessions are going to be major...wish us luck!
Good morning and welcome to our coverage of London Tech Week 2025!
We're live on the ground and ready for the event, which kicks off today at London's Olympia with a welcome from the Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
That's followed by no less than the CEO of Nvidia himself - Jensen Huang will be on stage soon. It's bound to be a busy talk, so we're hoping we can get in and seated soon...