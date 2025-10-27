Adobe MAX 2025 - live coverage of Adobe's flagship creativity conference

Welcome to our live coverage of Adobe MAX 2025 – we're here in sunny Los Angeles for two very action-packed days filled with product announcements, demos and one-to-ones.

Get ready for plenty of new features set to come to Adobe's creative apps, and as ever, we wouldn't be surprised if a lot of the new additions center around generative AI.

With pre-conference training for attendees already in motion, the official event and its keynotes kick off tomorrow – October 28 – so make sure to come back for live announcements as they happen.