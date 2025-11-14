Black Friday deals just got better! Adobe has some major discounts available now on Creative Cloud Pro and Firefly Pro plans

Adobe has just rolled out a set of generous discounts across two of its most popular plans: Creative Cloud Pro for individuals, students and teachers, teams, and Firefly Pro.

With access to 20+ industry-standard apps, Creative Cloud Pro has got you covered with everything you need for design, editing, layouts, photography, and content creation across every workflow. This includes Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, Lightroom, InDesign, Acrobat, and more.

In the UK? Save up to 50% on Creative Cloud plans for the first year.

On top of the CC deals, Adobe's powerful Firefly Pro, a subscription to generative AI tools that lets you turn ideas into images, videos, and audio just by describing them, is also heavily discounted for Black Friday.

Today's top Adobe deals

Save $10 Adobe Firefly Pro: was $19.99 now $9.99 at Adobe Save 50% for the first 3 months. Access Adobe's generative AI engine for image creation, vector expansion, templates, video assets, and more, along with 7,000 generative credits, at half the usual cost during the first three months of your subscription. Instead of the usual $19.99 per month, you'll only be paying $9.99 each month for features like text-to-image, scene-to-image, image-to-video, Generative Fill, Generative Expand, video and audio translation in over 20 languages, and so on. Valid on direct purchases and trials with purchase. Offer ends December 8

Why do I recommend Creative Cloud Pro and Firefly Pro?

Adobe’s ecosystem remains the industry benchmark for creative software, and for several good reasons.

Among them are Photoshop, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, and InDesign (just to name a few), which have long been synonymous with professional editing and some of the best photo editors, video editing software, and PDF editors out there.

For teams, Creative Cloud Pro adds an advanced admin console, seat management, boosted cloud storage, and professional support.

This is ideal for agencies, marketing departments, and creative teams that depend on consistent output and collaboration.

Solo creators and students will appreciate the individual and academic plans with affordable access to the same professional-grade tools used across design, photography, video, publishing, and digital media.

Finally, the coveted Firefly Pro subscription plan is now available at a significant discount to provide a high-quality generative AI image and video creation toolkit for any creative professional in need.

It’s trained on licensed Adobe stock and public domain images, which means it’s safer to use commercially than most competitors.