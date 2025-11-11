Bring your brand to life this Black Friday- get 88% off premium logo packages at Design.com

If you’re trying to launch a new business, refresh your brand, or finally give that side-hustle a proper logo without breaking the bank, then look no further, as Design.com is running an exclusive Black Friday deal that makes professional-quality branding more affordable than ever before.

Whether you're out there building a startup, running a real estate service, or freelancing, now’s your chance to get a clean, polished, and inexpensive logo fast.

For a limited time, TechRadar readers can get up to 88% off premium logo packages.

Today's top Design.com premium logo deal

Save up to 88% off logo packages <p>Design.com’s AI-powered logo platform does all the heavy lifting behind the scenes, so you don’t need to throw your time and cash away on an expensive creative team or complex software. Simply enter your business name and watch thousands of logo ideas show up in seconds. Design.com’s AI-powered logo platform does all the heavy lifting behind the scenes, so you don’t need to throw your time and cash away on an expensive creative team or complex software. Simply enter your business name and watch thousands of logo ideas show up in seconds.

How Design.com works

One of the hardest parts of branding is knowing where to start. Logo maker tools eliminate the guesswork by making the process extremely simple.

As we mentioned in our Design.com review, everything is fully customizable, which means you can play around with fonts, colors, shapes, and taglines to match your style and requirements.

The only thing you need to do is type in your brand name and browse through thousands of logo concepts built by global designers.

Once you’re satisfied with your logo, save the final design in high resolution, and you’re all set to show off your brand anywhere.

During this exclusive BF/CM promotion, you’ll unlock access to premium logo downloads at a massive discount. This will include full-resolution files and commercial rights, allowing you to use your logo everywhere, from business cards to socials - you name it, Design.com has it.

With more than 358,000 premium logo designs and complete creative control, it’s the easiest way to build a brand identity you’ll actually love.