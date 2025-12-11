Are you a startup looking to build your website? Webflow is offering a crazy deal- get 100% off your first full year of a CMS site plan

There’s more to building a website than navigating designers, developers, plugins, code, or endless rounds of revisions, and it is ten times more complicated when you are starting your business.

Webflow changes all that. With its visual design canvas that delivers clean, production-ready code, the platform lets individuals and businesses move from concept to launch without relying on a developer for every minor update.

It’s a modern website builder created with speed, independence, and creative flexibility in mind.

And now, Webflow is running a major offer, specifically for startups with less than 50 employees and that have raised less than $15 million, effectively giving small businesses a chance to succeed in 2026.

Build your dream website for free with Webflow Startups can now apply directly through Webflow’s website to receive 100% off their first year of building a site. The Business plan is normally priced at $39 per month, is completely free for the full year. There are several terms and conditions for users to be eligible for this offer: 1. Have fewer than 50 employees 2. Building a technology or software product or service 3. Have raised less than $15M 4. Are a new Webflow customer 5. Are associated with Webflow's Startup partner organizations Note: This offer is not open to agencies, consultants, or portfolios

Why Webflow?

In our Webflow review, we rated the software 4.5 stars for offering one of the cleanest, most intuitive visual interfaces in the website builder industry.

Going for an annual subscription also provides a stable, enterprise-ready development environment for the next year. This is accompanied by ongoing product improvements, visual collaboration features, and built-in AI tools designed to accelerate content production and layout workflows.

All this makes now an ideal time to secure Webflow’s powerful combination of visual development, code-free editing, and collaborative workflows for free.