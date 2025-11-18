Lock in 25% savings on Webflow’s annual site and workspace plans

Building a website shouldn’t feel like wrestling with designers, developers, code, plugins, or endless revisions. Yet for many users and teams, it still does.

Enter Weblow and its visual canvas that outputs clean, production-ready code. Doing a little bit of magic behind the scenes, this website builder allows you to take sites from concept to launch independently, while eliminating the need to rely on developers for every minor change.

The best part? Webflow has just launched a massive Black Friday deal for teams and businesses who are ready to commit to its powerful no-code/low-code environment.

The exclusive promotion equates to a 25% savings, basically giving your business three full months to build, launch, and scale your digital presence for free.

For more deals, check out the best Black Friday website deals here

Get 3 months free on Webflow annual plans <p>From November 17 to December 2, any new purchase of a Site or Workspace annual plan will receive 12 months of service for the price of just 9. This includes both new Webflow customers purchasing their first yearly subscription and existing customers switching from monthly to annual billing cycles. <a href="http://webflow.grsm.io/1534242" target="_blank"><u>Offer terms apply. From November 17 to December 2, any new purchase of a Site or Workspace annual plan will receive 12 months of service for the price of just 9. This includes both new Webflow customers purchasing their first yearly subscription and existing customers switching from monthly to annual billing cycles. Offer terms apply.

Why do we recommend this Black Friday Webflow deal?

By taking advantage of the 12-for-9 annual offer, your business gains immediate benefits.

For starters, the 25% discount is locked in for the entire year, providing substantial savings over the standard monthly billing rate. In our Webflow review, we gave it 4.5 stars for easy accessibility of drag and drop builders while maintaining a clean visual interface.

Committing to an annual plan on Webflow also gives your team a stable, enterprise-ready platform for the next year, supported by continuous updates and features like built-in AI tools.

Then, the three free months allow you to reallocate the saved capital (which could be measured in thousands of dollars, depending on the plan) toward other critical business investments, such as marketing or content creation.

All of this is to say that now is the ideal time to lock in Webflow's powerful combination of site-building and collaboration features at a significantly reduced annual rate.