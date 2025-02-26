Don't miss out on this great Squarespace deal

Are you looking to start a new business, showcase your work, or sell services or a product using a professionally designed website? If you’ve been looking into creating or improving your online presence, Squarespace is making it easier (and cheaper).

While Squarespace doesn’t offer a free website builder plan, you can test it out for 14 days for free. However, if you want to get your site live - you'll need to pick one of the paid plans.

Plans start at $16 per month if you opt for an annual payment (more if you pay monthly). All payment plans come with a detailed analytics section that covers all of your site's statistics, including mobile site activity, geography, and search engine queries.



You can also find loads of other great Squarespace discounts on our Squarespace promo codes page.

Squarespace coupon: Get 10% off Squarespace with TECHRADAR10 Save 10% on your Squarespace subscription with our exclusive promo code TECHRADAR10. Simply enter the code at checkout and enjoy a seamless website-building experience at a discounted price. Whether you're a small business owner, freelancer, or entrepreneur looking to build a sleek and modern site, this deal is the perfect way to start 2025 strong.

Why go with Squarespace?

Squarespace is one of the best website builders on the market with beautiful and customizable templates to get you started quickly. Do you need powerful business tools? Squarespace has you covered.



Although Squarespace originated as a blogging platform it has since evolved into a powerhouse for website building. Some of the standout features include:

AI-powered website building - hit the ground running with intelligent design and suggestions

Ecommerce ready - built-in payment processing enables you to quickly and securely sell products or services

Scheduling tools - for seamless management of appointments and bookings

All-in-one - hosting, domains, and SEO are all included

If you’re worried about uptime, Squarespace has you covered offering robustness in this regard. You can check the uptime status on its website, as well as previous incidents, however, you will be hard-pressed to find any dips below 99.9%.

If you're looking for an easy-to-use yet powerful website builder in 2025, Squarespace is a top contender—and with this limited-time discount, there’s no better time to start.

You can find out more about what Squarespace has to offer in our full Squarespace review.