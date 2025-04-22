Want to save on your Hostinger website builder subscriptions? Here is how

Hostinger's website building platform offers an affordable and easy way to create professional websites without coding skills. Its drag-and-drop editor, AI tools, and SEO features help businesses, freelancers, and individuals build their online presence quickly, making it one of the best website builders on the market.

Starting at just $2.99/month (or less with our Hostinger promo codes), Hostinger offers one of the cheapest premium website builders. It also includes many essential add-ons like free domain registration, web hosting, SSL certificates, and business email accounts. The platform has over 150 responsive web design templates across 15 categories, fitting various industries and needs.

If you're resourceful, you can save a lot of money on the Hostinger Website Builder. In this guide, we tell you how.

(Image credit: Hostinger)

Coupon codes

One of the easiest ways to save on your Hostinger Website Builder subscription is by using a promo code. To help make finding one easier, we have listed all of the best and latest promo codes on our Hostinger promo codes page.



You can also use our exclusive code TECHRADAR for 10% off. To use these codes, simply enter them at checkout when you purchase your website builder plan.

Bundled services

Hostinger provides bundles that can save you money and offer more features. One great example is Hostinger's Web Hosting plans, which includes a fully-featured website builder along with the shared server hosting for a reduced price of $2.69/month.

Here are specific bundles to be aware of:

- Hosting + website builder: All Hostinger hosting plans come with the Website Builder at no extra cost.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

- Free domain inclusion: All Website Builder plans offer a free domain for the first year. This saves you about $10-15 annually.

- Email accounts: The Premium plan gives you up to 100 professional email accounts, adding great value to your subscription.

- SSL certificates: SSL certificates are included with every plan, so you avoid the extra cost of buying them separately.

Long-term subscriptions

Hostinger offers substantial discounts for users who commit to longer subscription terms. For example, a long-term subscription to the Premium Website Builder plan offers these discounts as of 2025:

- Monthly billing: $11.99/month

- 12-month plan: $2.99/month (initial price, renews at $9.99/month)

- 24-month plan: $2.99/month (initial price, renews at $7.99/month)

- 48-month plan: $2.99/month (initial price, renews at $6.99/month)

By choosing the 48-month plan instead of monthly billing, you can save about 75%. Plus, Hostinger offers 3 months free with 48-month plans, which boosts your savings even more.

Long-term subscriptions provide the best value, but be mindful of vendor lock-in. Luckily, Hostinger has a 30-day money-back guarantee on all hosting plans and Website Builder subscriptions. This gives you a risk-free chance to try the services. If you’re not happy within the first 30 days, you can ask for a full refund. This makes long-term commitments safer.

Seasonal promotions

Hostinger has been known to run seasonal limited-time promotions throughout the year. Waiting for one of these can be a good option if you are in no major rush to build your website. However, they are never guaranteed to happen, and discounts can vary when they do, so relying on them isn't advisable.

Examples of past seasonal promotions include New Year's sales, Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales, and Summer sales.

To stay updated on seasonal promotions, you can subscribe to the company's official newsletter and blog. You can also try setting up Google Alerts for "Hostinger promotions" or "Hostinger sales."

Student discounts

Hostinger provides student discounts through a partnership with Student Beans. Verified students get an extra 10% off Hostinger's already discounted plans.

To be eligible for a student discount with Hostinger, you must:

1. Be currently enrolled in a recognized educational institution

2. Verify your student status through the Student Beans platform

3. Have an official institute email address or provide verification documents

The discount is limited to $38 and only applies for the first 12 months.

To get the student discount, you should go to the dedicated student discount page. Then verify your status through Student Beans to apply the discount at checkout.

This is a great way for students to save. However, it is far from the most generous discount students can get on website builders. you can get on website builders. For example, you get a Sqaurespace promo code via Student Beans to save yourself 50% on your subscription.

Referral program

Hostinger's referral program lets users earn commissions by bringing in new customers. While it’s not a discount (for the referer), these commissions can offset your subscription costs.

You can earn a 20% commission for each successful referral who buys a qualifying Hostinger plan. Your referrals also get a 20% discount on their purchase. Commissions are paid after a 45-day waiting period. This accounts for Hostinger's 30-day money-back guarantee and another 15 days for processing.

To enroll in the referral program:

1. Sign in to your Hostinger account

2. Click on the "Refer and Earn" button

3. Click "Join now"

4. Share your unique referral link with friends, family, or on social media

You can withdraw earnings through PayPal, but you need to accumulate at least $50. For wire transfer, the minimum is $200. There is no limit on how many people you can refer or how much you can earn.

(Image credit: Hostinger)

Getting the best price on Hostinger Website Builder: Final verdict

Hostinger Website Builder is one of the most affordable options available today. Plans start at just $2.49 per month (discounted from $2.99) with a 48-month subscription. This price is much lower than competitors like Wix, which starts at $17 per month, or Squarespace at $16 per month. Even after the promotional period, when prices rise to $6.99-$9.99/month, Hostinger remains budget-friendly.

The value is impressive. Despite its low cost, Hostinger offers essential features. Users enjoy AI-powered tools, including an AI writer and logo maker. They also get 24/7 customer support, free domain registration for the first year, SSL certificates, and up to 100 business email accounts. For those wanting to sell online, the Business Website Builder plan costs just $3.99 per month for ecommerce usage.

By using the strategies in this guide, you can save even more with discount codes, long-term subscriptions, and seasonal offers. For beginners, small business owners, and anyone on a tight budget, Hostinger Website Builder offers great value.